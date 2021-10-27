U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Online Vendor, GiftChill, Announces New Gift Card Products from Travala.com and Reports Recent Sales Surge in Discounted eGift Cards

·3 min read

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GiftChill reported an uptick in sales for hundreds of popular gift card types available for purchase using Bitcoin and other tokens. GiftChill recently added new cards from Travala.com – the world's leading, one-stop blockchain-based travel booking platform providing access to exciting accommodations across the globe. Purchased via the GiftChill website, customers can search for a variety of gift cards including Travala.com, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, PlayStation, Steam, Fortnite V-bucks, Nintendo Store, Network, Roblox, Xbox, Adidas, Nike, and other popular stores and brands. In addition to weekly deals, GiftChill is currently offering a limited time promotional discount on all cards.

"As a well-known crypto-friendly business, Travala.com shares some of our core principles, so we're very excited to be offering their gift cards," said GiftChill. "One of our main founding goals was to streamline the use of cryptocurrencies for easy e-purchase, so we're continually working to perfect this process. We accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin – all through the Coinbase platform. Customers can always buy stress-free using their Coinbase account, knowing their transactions are secure. And gift cards are purely digital, emailed instantly after purchase confirmation – either to the purchaser or the recipient. Each card is already fully activated, with instructions on how to redeem."

GiftChill: Crypto-Purchased eGifts

Fully embracing a passion for cryptocurrency and the internet's ecosystem of speed and convenience, GiftChill addresses five specific online purchase issues for customers that other gift card sales platforms ignore:

  1. Instant delivery: There is no card to lose because gift cards are delivered immediately into the safety of each customer's email inbox.

  2. Validity Verification: GiftChill is not a marketplace for cards, but rather, a portal through which valid, verified gift cards from established businesses and platforms can be exchanged for cryptocurrency.

  3. Sourcing Details: GiftChill guarantees all cards offered are legitimate. Customers can purchase with no risk and absolute faith of complete ownership. Most cards offered have no risk of expiration, but the few companies that do use expiration dates are very clearly marked and noted before purchase. All necessary PINs and/or verification codes are included in the gift card email.

  4. Personal Information Collection: Although GiftChill requires users to sign up to purchase gift cards, all that is required is a username and email address, along with a password and billing address. No unnecessary personal information is ever required to purchase a card.

  5. Credit Card Details: GiftChill was also created to combat unnecessary credit card use online. Gift cards are purchased with four approved cryptocurrencies, directly through a secure Coinbase account. Although GiftChill is looking to expand the crypto tokens it accepts, it will never require any form of online credit card payment.

For more information on current cards, visit GiftChill online. And for the latest in new product information and gift card deals, follow GiftChill on social media: Twitter, Facebook.

Media Contact:
Karsten Edward
+3727880912

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-vendor-giftchill-announces-new-gift-card-products-from-travalacom-and-reports-recent-sales-surge-in-discounted-egift-cards-301410136.html

SOURCE GiftChill

