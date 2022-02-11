Online Video Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 16% by 2024| Rise in Online Video Consumption to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online video platform market is set to grow by USD 986.66 million from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% according to the latest report byTechnavio. The online video platform market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amobee Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Panopto Inc., RTL Group SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Scope
Our online video platform market report covers the following areas:
Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Driver & Trends
The growth in online digital video streaming is one of the key factors that will drive market growth for theonline video platform market. The increase in the number of devices that can support digital content and the rise in the accessing speed of the Internet are providing consumers the choice of information, social media, and entertainment. Digital media players such as Hulu, Apple TV, Netflix, and Amazon are providing stiff competition to the entertainment provided by traditional TVs. Consumers are spending more time consuming digital media due to growing Internet penetration and easy access to multimedia devices. This will, in turn, drive online video platform market growth.
The rising adoption of live video streaming is one of the key online video platform market trends, will also influence market growth. Online videos are increasingly becoming a key part of the strategic business models for marketers and brands to capture consumer preferences. Live streaming videos have become the major step for brand owners for video initiatives and campaigns for B2C and B2B communication. Several brands are engaged in micropayments, mid-roll video ads, and social platform payments to monetize the live streaming of videos since it adds a unique element to digital communication. The growth in online video streaming, coupled with the adoption of live video streaming, will fuel the market growth at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.
Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Type
Geographic Landscape
End-user
Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist online video platform market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the online video platform market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the online video platform market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online video platform market vendors
Online Video Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 986.66 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
21.18
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amobee Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Panopto Inc., RTL Group SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Workday Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user placement
Individuals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Brands and enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Content creators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type placement
UGC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
DIY - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
SaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Akamai Technologies Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Amobee Inc.
Brightcove Inc.
Comcast Corp.
Limelight Networks Inc.
Panopto Inc.
RTL Group SA
Verizon Communications Inc.
Workday Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
