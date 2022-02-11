U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Online Video Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 16% by 2024| Rise in Online Video Consumption to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online video platform market is set to grow by USD 986.66 million from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% according to the latest report byTechnavio. The online video platform market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amobee Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Panopto Inc., RTL Group SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants.

For highlights on the online video platform market vendors - Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Video Platform Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Scope
Our online video platform market report covers the following areas:

Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Driver & Trends
The growth in online digital video streaming is one of the key factors that will drive market growth for theonline video platform market. The increase in the number of devices that can support digital content and the rise in the accessing speed of the Internet are providing consumers the choice of information, social media, and entertainment. Digital media players such as Hulu, Apple TV, Netflix, and Amazon are providing stiff competition to the entertainment provided by traditional TVs. Consumers are spending more time consuming digital media due to growing Internet penetration and easy access to multimedia devices. This will, in turn, drive online video platform market growth.

The rising adoption of live video streaming is one of the key online video platform market trends, will also influence market growth. Online videos are increasingly becoming a key part of the strategic business models for marketers and brands to capture consumer preferences. Live streaming videos have become the major step for brand owners for video initiatives and campaigns for B2C and B2B communication. Several brands are engaged in micropayments, mid-roll video ads, and social platform payments to monetize the live streaming of videos since it adds a unique element to digital communication. The growth in online video streaming, coupled with the adoption of live video streaming, will fuel the market growth at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geographic Landscape

  • End-user

To get more information on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Online Video Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online video platform market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online video platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online video platform market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online video platform market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:
Online Home Rental Services Market -The online home rental services market size has the potential to grow by USD 14.24 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Speech to Speech Translation Market -The speech-to-speech translation market share is expected to increase by USD 238.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%. Download a free sample now!

Online Video Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 986.66 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

21.18

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amobee Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Panopto Inc., RTL Group SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Workday Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content
Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user placement

  • Individuals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Brands and enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Content creators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type placement

  • UGC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • DIY - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • SaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amobee Inc.

  • Brightcove Inc.

  • Comcast Corp.

  • Limelight Networks Inc.

  • Panopto Inc.

  • RTL Group SA

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Workday Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-video-platform-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-16-by-2024-rise-in-online-video-consumption-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301479683.html

SOURCE Technavio

