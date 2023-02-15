Online vocational courses market size to grow by USD21,546.78 Billion at 16.56% CAGR, Driven by growing advantages of online learning - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online vocational courses market size is estimated to grow by USD 21,546.78 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 9,795.15 million. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Vocational Courses Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global online vocational courses market - Five Forces

The global online vocational courses market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global online vocational courses market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global online vocational courses market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Technical and Non-technical).

The technical segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to register steady growth owing to the rising need for learning the latest technologies and staying updated. Technical training is a process of coaching, mentoring, and teaching how to perform technical tasks on the job more accurately and thoroughly. The segment includes courses designed to enhance the specific technical skills and knowledge of consumers. Training on the fundamental and basic aspects of applications, technology, service tactics, and sales is expected to boost the demand for technical training in the global market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online vocational courses market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online vocational courses market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Some of the major factors that drive the growth of the market in the region are the growth of digital content in the region, the increasing number of internet users and digital spending, and targeted advertisement. Moreover, the growing tech-savvy population in North America tends to spend a significant amount of time on smartphones and computers. This has created opportunities for vendors to build self-service capabilities for people in the region and deliver best-in-class online vocational courses. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global online vocational courses market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing advantages of online learning are notably driving market growth.

The market is estimated to grow owing to factors such as the increased adoption of technologies, the inefficiency of the traditional education system, and the rising use of customization in content delivery. The availability of comprehensive content at affordable prices to students will also be a key factor driving the adoption of online courses.

Owing to the high cost and limited accessibility associated with traditional printed textbooks, educational institutions are increasingly focusing on online education.

Vendors also provide audio-visual content and simulation learning platforms, which can be customized as per the school's curriculum.

The availability of various support solutions, such as learning management solutions (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software, has further played a major role in enhancing the demand for online vocational courses by various schools and universities. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the demand for the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of virtual schools is an emerging trend in the market.

It has been recently observed that the proliferation of virtual schools is on the rise. Owing to the massive education digitization steps and initiatives, virtual schools are getting popular among students and education authorities. Their growth is favored by the availability of virtual communication tools, virtual labs, and simulated learning environments.

Furthermore, institutions are inclined toward procuring education software solutions such as student information management systems (SIMS) and school administrative software (SAS).

These software solutions provide clarity on areas such as student assessment, financial and human resources (HR) issues, and student information database creation.

Considering these initiatives from educational institutions, many vendors have developed scalable and flexible solutions to ensure that they have solutions at different price ranges to accommodate all segments of educational institutions. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global online vocational courses market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Inadequate cybersecurity measures are major challenges impeding the market growth.

Educational institutions and individual learners need to register using secure credentials, such as personal information and payment details, to use these digital tools. One of the key challenges affecting the growth of e-learning and online vocational courses is cybersecurity.

With the increased digitization of education, the threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and student data privacy have increased.

The key reasons for the vulnerability of the educational sector to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices.

The major sources of cybersecurity threats to educational content include malware viruses, such as WannaCry, through social media, the virtualization of systems, and the consumerization of IT (Information Technology). Hence, these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online vocational courses market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online vocational courses market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the online vocational courses market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online vocational courses market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online vocational courses market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The K-12 online tutoring market size is expected to increase to USD 97.66 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.34%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). .

The size of the online tutoring market is expected to increase by USD 196.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.38%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses), platform (desktop tutoring and mobile tutoring), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Online Vocational Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,546.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Academic Info, AICTE, Alison, Australian Forensic Services, Bendigo Kangan Institute, Brentwood Open Learning College, Candlefox Ltd., City and Guilds Group, Edubull, ELN Ltd., learndirect, Moodle Pty Ltd., NIMLS Group of Colleges, Pitman Training Group Ltd., Swinburne University of Technology, Tesda Courses, The National Institute of Open Schooling, TUV Rheinland AG, Twin Group, and Weston Distance Learning Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online vocational courses market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Courses Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Technical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-technical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Courses

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Courses

7.3 IT and software courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Business management courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Finance and accounting courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Personal development courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Other courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Courses

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Academic Info

12.4 AICTE

12.5 Bendigo Kangan Institute

12.6 Brentwood Open Learning College

12.7 Candlefox Ltd.

12.8 City and Guilds Group

12.9 Edubull

12.10 ELN Ltd.

12.11 learndirect

12.12 Pitman Training Group Ltd.

12.13 Tesda Courses

12.14 The National Institute of Open Schooling

12.15 TUV Rheinland AG

12.16 Twin Group

12.17 Weston Distance Learning Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pneumatic Tube System Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-vocational-courses-market-size-to-grow-by-usd21-546-78-billion-at-16-56-cagr-driven-by-growing-advantages-of-online-learning---technavio-301746098.html

SOURCE Technavio