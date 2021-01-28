U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.58
    +55.81 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,784.72
    +481.55 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,404.66
    +134.06 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,136.71
    +28.02 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.25
    +0.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    26.39
    +1.00 (+3.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2143
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0430
    +0.0290 (+2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3723
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.3200
    +0.2480 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,015.78
    +1,632.94 (+5.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.31
    +20.65 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,522.15
    -45.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,197.42
    -437.79 (-1.53%)
     
ECONOMY:

US Q4 GDP rose 4%, missing expectations

Economy contracted 3.5% in 2020 — worst performance since 1946

Online wholesale retailer Boxed taps Aeon for Asia expansion

Rita Liao
·4 min read

Boxed, the New York-based online retailer that sells and delivers bulk-sized groceries, makes its foray into Asia by partnering with Aeon, one of Asia's largest brick-and-mortar retail operators.

Unlike its consumer-focused business in the U.S., which has been described as "Costco for millennials," Boxed is exporting its nascent software-as-a-service solution to Aeon in Malaysia. As part of the tie-up, the American startup will create an end-to-end e-commerce solution to aid Aeon's digital transformation, which includes a storefront platform and inventory-picking software. Boxed declined to disclose the value of the deal but said it's in the "several tens of millions of dollars."

Malaysia, which is home to more than 30 million people, is Boxed's first stop in Asia and Aeon's biggest market outside its home base of Japan. Aeon employs some 10,000 staff in Malaysia, where it has pledged to spur local employment amid the pandemic through its virtual mall.

With Boxed's technology, Aeon customers will have the flexibility to pick their chosen number of items and have them shipped in a box to their doorstep. Boxed doesn't intend to provide last-mile delivery in Asia but will instead tap local courier services. Grab, for instance, is a potential partner, Boxed co-founder and CEO Chieh Huang told TechCrunch in an interview.

Foray into Asia

Through a mutual friend, Huang got in touch with Aeon, which was established 263 years ago in Japan and today operates 21,000 locations, from clothing chains, convenience stores to general merchandise stores, across 14 countries.

Working with Aeon was challenging at first, Huang said, as there were differences not only in time zones but also in cultural norms due to Aeon's colossal size. It took numerous in-person meetings and international calls to eventually bridge the gap.

The partners are also exploring opportunities to work together in other Southeast Asian markets. Boxed will keep its enterprise-facing angle by licensing software to local retailers rather than expanding its consumer business to the region, which is already crowded with established e-commerce players like Shopee, Lazada and Tokopedia.

Digitizing traditional retailers

An Aeon mall / Source: Aeon

Prior to the SaaS deal, Aeon was already an investor in Boxed. In 2018, it led the e-commerce startup's $111 billion Series D funding round so it could tap Boxed's intel in retail digitization. Huang believed his company was chosen because it was one of the few e-commerce operators alongside JD.com and Amazon that have full control over the supply chain and users' purchasing experience.

Boxed builds its own warehouse robots as well because "we are able to do it much cheaper ourselves than buying the robots," argued Huang. "Most of the robots are very advanced because they are not able to control the environment. We own the fulfillment center so we can delete a lot of the things that are expensive, such as Lidar."

Furthermore, the startup's "box" model helps flat out the costs of shipping with each incremental item delivered, giving the platform a price advantage, the founder said.

Future of Boxed

Founded in 2013, Boxed has accumulated over seven million registered users. With a staff of 500 employees across the U.S., it's now generating hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue.

In all, Boxed has raised over $270 million. Since its last financing round in 2018, the company has had little publicity. During that time Boxed was focused on fine-tuning its retail software solution, which has become its second and more profitable line of business. The firm's margin is improving every year and getting close to profitability in 2021, said Huang. And like other e-commerce companies, Boxed saw growth in user demand through the pandemic.

Going public is "always on our mind," said Huang. "I think it will surprise a lot of people how close we are to profitability."

Reuters reported in September that Boxed was weighing up "a sale or going public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition company that could value it at around $1 billion." To that, the startup gave a somewhat indefinite response:

"As a result of the shift to online, we’ve also seen increased demand from many parties looking to partner with us to accelerate growth both in our marketplace and new SaaS business. We are thoughtfully considering these options when it comes to the long-term success of Boxed."

Latest Stories

  • Robinhood bars users from buying GameStop stock, infuriating its users

    After GameStop stock became red hot and a mainstream news story, thanks to a Reddit investing community, brokerage Robinhood pulled the plug on buying, infuriating users.

  • It isn’t just GameStop: Here are some of the other heavily shorted stocks shooting higher

    The dynamic that has seemingly contributed to a short squeeze in the stock of videogame retailer GameStop Corp. also appears to be affecting shares in a host of other heavily shorted companies.

  • Robinhood restricts trading in GameStop after retail brouhaha shakes markets

    Update: Robinhood has made public note of the changes, stating that "in light of recent volatility" it is "restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC, $BB, $BBBY, $EXPR, $GME, $KOSS, $NAKD and $NOK." The company added that it has "raised margin requirements for certain securities." Robinhood, the popular consumer trading application, has restricted its users from making some popular investments and wagers, public reports indicate.

  • Hedge-Fund Titans Lose Billions to Reddit Traders Running Amok

    (Bloomberg) -- For once, Main Street is beating Wall Street.In a matter of weeks, two hedge-fund legends -- Steve Cohen and Dan Sundheim -- have suffered bruising losses as amateur traders banded together to take on some of the world’s most sophisticated investors. In Cohen’s case, he and Ken Griffin ended up rushing to the aid of a third, Gabe Plotkin, whose firm was getting beaten down.Driven by the frenzied trading in GameStop Corp. and other stocks that hedge funds have bet against, the losses suffered over the past few days would rank among the worst in some of these money managers’ storied careers. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management has declined 10% to 15% so far this month, while Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners, one of last year’s top-performing funds, is down about 20%. Melvin Capital, Plotkin’s firm, had lost 30% through Friday.It’s a humbling turnaround for the hedge fund titans, who in 2020 staged a comeback by pouncing on the wild markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But that crisis helped push thousands if not millions of retail traders into the U.S. stock market, creating a new force that for now the professionals seem powerless to combat.Their assailants are a collection of traders using Reddit’s wallstreetbets thread to coordinate their attacks, which seem to be focused on stocks known for being held short by hedge funds. The most prominent is GameStop, the beleaguered brick-and-mortar retailer that’s soared more than 1,700% this month, but other targets include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.The pain is likely spreading across the hedge fund industry, with rumors swirling among traders of heavy losses at multiple firms. The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF, which tracks hedge funds’ most-popular stocks, tumbled 4.3% on Wednesday for its worst day since September.Fund managers covered their money-losing short sales while trimming bullish bets for a fourth straight session Tuesday. Over that stretch, their total outflows from the market reached the highest level since October 2014, data compiled by Goldman’s prime-brokerage unit show.D1, which was founded in 2018 and had about $20 billion in assets at the start of the year, is buffeted to some degree from the attacks because private companies account for roughly a third of its holdings, and the firm has been reducing its exposure, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund is closed to new investments and has no plans to open for additional capital, one of the people said, asking not to be named because such decisions are confidential.D1’s loss, described by people briefed on the situation, contrasts with a 60% gain for Sundheim, 43, during last year’s pandemic turmoil.Melvin on Monday took an unheard-of cash infusion from its peers, receiving $2 billion from Griffin, his partners and the hedge funds he runs at Citadel, and $750 million from his former boss, Cohen.“The social media posts about Melvin Capital going bankrupt are categorically false,” a representative said. “Melvin Capital is focused on generating high-quality, risk-adjusted returns for our investors, and we are appreciative of their support.”Until this year, Plotkin, 42, had one of the best track records among hedge fund stock pickers. He’d worked for Cohen for eight years and had been one of his biggest money makers before leaving to form Melvin. He’s posted an annualized return of 30% since opening, ending last year up more than 50%, according to an investor.Another fund, the $3.5 billion Maplelane Capital, lost about 33% this month through Tuesday in part because of a short position on GameStop, according to investors.Representatives for Point72, D1 and Maplelane all declined to comment.The struggles at some of the biggest hedge funds may have contributed to Wednesday’s 2.6% drop in the S&P 500, its worst decline since October. One theory behind the decline is that funds are selling long bets to get the cash they need to cover their shorts.Cohen, 64, is perhaps the best-known victim of this year’s turmoil so far. The new owner of the New York Mets, whose fund gained 16% in 2020, has become a national figure after beating competition from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to buy the ball club.Late Tuesday, Cohen broke his usual habit of only tweeting about the Mets. “Hey stock jockeys keep bringing it,” he wrote on the social media platform.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cuban’s Advice for Day Traders Who ‘Get Long and Get Loud’

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Cuban has one major piece of advice for day traders: Do your homework.To the billionaire investor, there are more concerning things about the financial markets -- including risks in derivatives and foreign exchange -- than a horde of nascent stock pickers rushing into names such as GameStop Corp. after reading about them on a Reddit message board. While it’s risky, losing money sometimes is part of the game, he said.“At the end of the day, get long and get loud has been the narrative to move stocks for generations,” Cuban said in an email interview. “Now that tool is available to small traders and can be empowering for them.”Cuban, a serial entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team is worth $4.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s both owned stocks -- investing for instance in Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc. -- and he’s shorted equities over the years.Read more: Mark Cuban exits the high-frequency trading game He says he wouldn’t buy any of the shares that are part of the current frenzy -- “just not my thing” -- and advises newbies to do their homework.“That’s part of the learning experience,” Cuban said of the risk. “It’s a whole lot less dangerous than forex trading that gets promoted all day every day.”The rally in GameStop and other stocks has lifted them to heights that many professional investors see as unimaginable, and now it’s drawing attention from regulators. The U.S. Securities Exchange and Commission said it’s “actively monitoring” volatility in options and equity markets. Senator Elizabeth Warren called for the SEC to take a look at the market, criticizing hedge funds for using equity trading as their personal casino.Cuban said regulators should be monitoring for whether the rally in certain stocks is a pump-and-dump scheme.“Otherwise how is this any different from an investment bank putting out a call to clients with a price target and calling it a strong buy?” he wrote.Read more: How ‘Flows Before Pros’ Is Disrupting Stock Markets: QuickTake(Updates with net worth and trading history in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The GameStop Frenzy Hasn’t Ended. Here’s What Happens Now.

    GameStop catches the attention of lawmakers and regulators, Apple and Facebook post record quarters, but Tesla has a miss, Powell says vaccine rollout will be a “struggle,” and other news to start your day.

  • Elon Musk Says Discord Gone 'Corpo' After It Takes Down WallStreetBets

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his disappointment with Discord after the platform took down WallStreetBets from its platform. What Happened: “Even Discord has gone corpo ...,” the world’s richest person said in a tweet late Wednesday. Discord had taken down WallStreetBets earlier in the evening, saying the community continued to allow hateful and discriminatory content despite repeated warnings. The company said the action didn’t have any relation to WallStreetBets’ role in the surge of GameStop Corp.’s (NYSE: GME) stock. WallStreetBets moderators described the Discord action as “pretty unethical.” “I am not impressed with them destroying our community instead of stepping in with the wrench we may have needed to fix things, especially after we got over 1,000 server boosts,” one of the group moderators said. The community also went briefly private on Reddit as it looked to ramp up moderation and avoid a similar fate on the platform as Discord. “We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators,” u/zjz, a community moderato, added. Why It Matters: Musk had earlier touted support for the WallStreetBets community on Tuesday evening, sending the stock soaring further. Gamestonk!! https://t.co/RZtkDzAewJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021 GameStop, BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and other stocks seeing the short-squeeze interest of the Reddit community tanked in the after-hours session Wednesday after Discord’s action. Price Action: GameStop traded 16% lower at $292 after a 134.84% surge during the regular session. BlackBerry tanked 9.8% at $22.6 after a 32.6% spike during regular hours. Nokia traded 9.5% lower at $5.93 after a 38.5% surge during the regular session. AMC shares tanked 26.6% after a 301.21% surge during the regular session. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Cryptocurrencies Refuse To Take A Backseat Amid GameStop Mania, Hit All-Time HighWhy Scaramucci Sees GameStop Rally As A Positive Backdrop For Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Another GameStop? Here Are the Next 10 Most Shorted Small-Caps.

    Highly shorted stocks are being targeted by some investors trying to force people who have bet the prices will fall into covering. Watch Dillard’s and AMC Entertainment.

  • WallStreetBets Fever Hits Dogecoin, Price Soars 142% After Twitter Mention

    A Twitter account not officially affiliated to WallStreetBets prompted DOGE's latest social media-based price boost.

  • 3 Things a Financial Advisor Loves to Hear from Clients (and Two They Wish You’d Stop Saying)

    You’re prattling on about your $8,000 roof repair, but is your financial planner really listening…or stewing over the thing you said two minutes ago. According to Jacki Purcell ,...

  • Apple reports record earnings powered by iPhone 12 sales

    Apple posted record Q1 earnings on the strength of iPhone sales.

  • Electric-vehicle firm Faraday Future to go public via $3.4 billion SPAC deal

    With the global EV business, dominated by the likes of Tesla Inc, growing at an explosive pace, a flurry of EV makers are rushing to tap the red-hot initial public offering (IPO) market. Other prominent players in the sector such as Fisker Inc and Nikola Corp also went public through mergers with so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) last year. Faraday and Property Solutions said on Thursday the deal, supported by a private investment of $775 million, is expected to fetch Faraday Future $1 billion in gross proceeds.

  • GameStop, AMC saga make it a day for the history books: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

  • Robinhood Blocks Buying in GameStop, AMC, and Others Stocks. Other Brokers Also Add Guardrails.

    Investing app Robinhood blocked access to (GME) and other highflying names on Thursday as trading surged among retail users. The move comes after GameStop (GME) has shot higher over the past week, inspiring a short squeeze. The action -- driven by retail traders often using options -- has spread to other names like (BB) (BB), (AMC) (AMC), and (BBBY) (BBBY).

  • American Air Surges After Reddit Chatter on Squeezing Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. surged the most in seven months, extending a day-earlier gain as the carrier was swept up in a rally among heavily shorted stocks being targeted in Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum.The stock soared as much as 32% and led the S&P 500 Index, even though American ventured a cautious outlook Thursday on when a recovery would materialize after an unprecedented drop in air travel last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.The gains aren’t “fundamentally driven, as American’s outlook is similar to others we have heard during this earnings cycle,” Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen & Co., said in a note to clients. “The near-term outlook remains challenging and timing of any improvement is still uncertain.”The surge underscored the disconnect between retail traders’ attacks on shorted stocks and the reality of an industry where demand cratered because of the pandemic. Like its U.S. peers, American is still reeling from losses, and the company’s narrower-than-expected deficit in the fourth quarter suggested nothing to justify a burst of market enthusiasm. American is the most shorted stock among major U.S. airlines.“AAL the next GME?” said Reddit user u/cardiffgiantthe1st in an online discussion Wednesday, referring to the stock tickers of American and GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has been at the center of intense trading stoked by online discussions.American jumped 15% to $20.84 at 10:06 a.m. in New York after advancing as much as 32% for the biggest intraday gain since June 5. The stock had increased as much as 87% before the start of regular trading.The Fort Worth, Texas-based company had a market value of $10 billion at the close on Wednesday, the least among the four biggest U.S. airlines.“As we look to the year ahead, 2021 will be a year of recovery,” Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker said in an earnings statement. “While we don’t know exactly when passenger demand will return, as vaccine distribution takes hold and travel restrictions are lifted, we will be ready.”(Updates shares in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Its December-Quarter Earnings Blowout?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Nokia’s stock soars to a record gain on record volume, for no apparent reason

    Shares of Nokia Corp. shot higher in very volatile and active trading Wednesday, enough for the Finland-based networking company to comment on the activity.

  • Here are the biggest short squeezes in the stock market, including GameStop and AMC

    Short squeezes will remain a big story in the financial-news media until heavily shorted stocks that have been pushed up by individual investors connected through social media come crashing back to earth. The biggest “winners” during this craze have been GameStop, up 1,745% for 2021 through Jan. 27, and AMC Entertainment, which has popped a more modest 839%.

  • Abbott Smashes Quarterly Estimates On Covid Testing Boom — Is ABT Stock A Buy?

    Medical company Abbott has now launched a handful of coronavirus tests, and the U.S. is paying $750 million for 150 million of one of its tests. So, is ABT stock a buy in January 2021?

  • American Airlines Surges After Mention in Reddit Stock Forum

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc., the most shorted major U.S. carrier, surged after a mention on Reddit’s Wall Street Bets forum.“AAL the next GME?” said Reddit user u/cardiffgiantthe1st in an online discussion Wednesday, referring to the stock tickers of American and GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has quintupled in value this week alone.American’s stock gain adds to a flurry of share increases this week as Reddit-fueled retail traders take on short sellers and drive up prices. With stock after stock, legions of day traders have identified companies with high levels of short interest and piled in. In the case of GameStop, the soaring price has forced many short sellers to give up their positions.American rose 6.6% to $16.56 at the close in New York, the most since Dec. 3, after paring gains from an intraday surge of as much as 15%. Other companies on a Standard & Poor’s index of big U.S. airlines fell.The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier declined to comment.The gain isn’t “justified by anything fundamental,” Darryl Genovesi, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners, said in an email. He expressed the same view about the stock surge during the session of another company he covers, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.Short-Squeeze RiskShort interest as a percentage of American’s free float is about 29%, according to data from S3 Partners. No other major U.S. airline has short interest of more than 5%.American is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. Like its rivals, the airline has been contending with the unprecedented collapse of air travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.Following American’s advance, CFRA Research changed its recommendation on the shares to hold from strong sell and lifted its price target to $19 from $8.“We think the stock is a high risk for one of the recent retail-investor-driven short squeezes we’ve seen play out,” CFRA analyst Colin Scarola wrote in a client note.The firm also elevated Spirit Airlines Inc. from sell to hold for the same reason. Short interest is about 16% of Spirit’s free float, according to Vertical Research.(Updates from 8th paragraph with CFRA comments on American, Spirit.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.