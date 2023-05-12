Only 14% of People Say They Would Quit Their Job If They Won $100 Million

bluecinema / iStock.com

Would $100 million be enough to make you quit your job?

In mid-January, 2023, GOBankingRates conducted a survey of 1,005 adult Americans across the country regarding, among other things, whether they would quit their job if they won $100 million. The very nature of the survey offered participants an interesting thought experiment as to how they would handle a life-changing amount of money. Results were broken down by age and sex, with some notable variances among different groups. Results are presented below, along with some advice as to how to handle the situation if you find yourself in it.

To Quit or Not?

Perhaps the most surprising result of the study is that only 14% of respondents noted that quitting their job would be one of their priorities if they won $100 million. This is particularly noteworthy relative to many of the other possible choices, most of which garnered positive response rates in excess of 40%, as follows:

Pay off all my own debts: 62%

Buy a home: 51%

Put most in savings: 50%

Invest: 49%

Buy a car: 45%

Take a vacation: 42%

Give some to charity: 41%

Pay off family/friends debt: 36%

Quit your job: 14%

Based on these responses, it’s clear that the survey respondents prioritized saving, investing, paying off debt, buying a house or car, giving to charity and/or taking a vacation over quitting their jobs by a large margin.

Responses by Age

Generally speaking, the older respondents were, the more likely they were to choose to quit their jobs as a priority. However, those 65 and older had the lowest positive response rate, at just 4%. This could reflect the fact that many of the respondents have already retired, but it could also indicate that this older, more frugal generation is less likely to abandon the security of a job.

The percentage of respondents indicating they would quit their job, broken down by age group, was as follows:

18-to-24: 13%

25-to-34: 10%

35-to-44: 13%

45-to-54: 17%

55-to-65: 24%

Responses by Sex

A significantly higher percentage of men than women indicated they would quit their job. Specifically, 18% of men, as opposed to just 11% of women, responded positively. Other responses, however, were fairly similar. For example, more than 60% of both men and women indicated they would pay down their debt, which was the most popular positive response for each sex. Quitting their job was the least-popular option for both sexes.

What Are the Risks of Quitting?

Even if you win the unfathomable amount of $100 million, quitting your job brings certain risks. The most obvious of these is the fact that with much more time on your hands and a sum of money that seems like it would never run out, it becomes quite easy to overspend. If you were to immediately do all those things that were offered as options in the survey — from buying cars and houses to paying off your debt and that of others, you might see a large chunk of that money vanish right off the bat. And with no job to occupy most of your time and provide you with a sense of purpose and direction in your life, it’s entirely possible you could blow through all that money faster than you might think.

Another concern is that it’s inevitable that friends and family members you never hear from will come out of the woodwork, drawn like moths to the light of your millions. Between your desire to take care of them or treat them and the potential that there’s a bad apple somewhere in the bunch, you’re putting your millions at risk.

Psychology also plays a role in handling this type of money if you quit your job. By nature, people are generally more protective of money that they worked hard to earn as opposed to money that fell into their lap. When you earn a regular paycheck and have to budget where that money goes, you’re more likely to keep tabs on it than if you have a nine-digit sum magically deposited into your bank account.

What Lessons Are There To Learn?

For better or for worse, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll win $100 million playing the lottery or by any other stroke of luck during your life. However, imagining scenarios like this can help you find out where your financial priorities really lie, and what you really want to do with your life. If nothing else, imagining how you would change your life if you acquired that immense sum of wealth may shine a light on changes you should make anyway. For example, if your first thought is that you would leave your terrible job behind, perhaps it suggests that you should be looking for a job that’s more in line with your personality, talents or wishes. If you think you’d stay in your job no matter what, it can be a sign that you’re content with your work situation, which is generally a good thing.

