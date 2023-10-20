Only 2 Major Automakers Haven’t Adopted Tesla’s EV Charging Standard

Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) has steadily won over nearly every automaker and this week saw two more dominoes fall.

Both Toyota (including Lexus) and BMW (including Mini and Rolls-Royce) this week announced their plans to adopt NACS. Toyota will incorporate NACS ports into certain Toyota and Lexus battery electric vehicles starting in 2025, and it will offer NACS adapters to customers with EVs relying on the Combined Charging System (CCS). BMW announced almost identical plans.

With both Toyota and BMW pledging to adopt NACS, that leaves Stellantis and Volkswagen as two of the only major automakers still holding out. General Motors, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, Polestar, Fisker and more have already announced plans to build EVs that can tap into Tesla’s massive global network of more than 50,000 Superchargers.

In June, after the other two big U.S. automakers rolled out plans for NACS, Stellantis told Reuters it was still evaluating the standard.

"Our focus is to provide the customer the best charging experience possible. Our Free2Move Charge brand will offer seamless, simple solutions whether at home or on-the-go through partnerships with charging providers," the company said in a statement.

In July, Volkswagen also suggested it was open to shifting toward Tesla’s charging standard after Electric America, the charging network it owns, announced it will add NACS charging stations by 2025.

“We welcome access to additional charging infrastructure for our North American customers and always aim for improving the charging experience via open standards and seamless interoperability,” the company said in a statement.

With all the momentum behind NACS, it could only be a matter of time before Stellantis and Volkswagen jump on the bandwagon.