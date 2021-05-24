U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,208.83
    +52.97 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,460.90
    +253.06 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,703.67
    +232.68 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.13
    +15.86 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.95
    +2.37 (+3.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.70
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    +0.40 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4158
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7820
    -0.1580 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,868.37
    +5,254.48 (+16.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.94
    +97.30 (+11.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

Only 3 startup demo booths left at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

Listen up mobility mavericks. TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 is right around the corner of your calendar (June 9). If you want to place your ground-breaking, edge-cutting, envelope-pushing (no extra charge for clichés) early-stage startup in front of the world’s leading mobility movers, shakers and makers you gotta hustle. You have just one week left to buy one of our remaining three Startup Exhibitor Packages.

Here’s what the $380 package includes, plus a few suggestions on ways to take full advantage of the virtual platform’s capabilities and boost the opportunity factor. Note: Exhibitors must be pre-Series A, early-stage startups in the mobility field.

  • Virtual booth space

  • Lead generation

  • 4 conference passes

  • Full event access

  • Videos on-demand

  • Breakout sessions

  • Networking with CrunchMatch

Hopin, our virtual platform, lets you tap into your creativity. Include a product walk-through video — complete with links to your website and social media accounts — at your virtual booth. But get this. Your booth also includes live stream capability. Make the most of that opportunity. Share your screen, host a live demo or a product tutorial and moderate the chat area.

Maybe you’d like to host and live stream your own Q&A session. Go for it. Or why not establish yourself as a subject matter expert? Choose your topic and combine your virtual booth and CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform, to send invitations to the people you want to impress and get the conversation started. And of course, you can always schedule 1:1 video calls.

Since you’ll have four event passes, you and your team can tend to booth business and take in a range of presentations. Here are just two examples of what’s in store. Check out the event agenda and plan your schedule now.

Supercharging Self-Driving Super Vision: Few startups were as prescient as Scale AI when it came to anticipating the need for massive sets of tagged data for use in AI. Co-founder and CEO Alex Wang also made a great bet on addressing the needs of lidar sensing companies early on, which has made the company instrumental in deploying AV networks. We’ll hear about what it takes to make sense of sensor data in driverless cars and look at where the industry is headed.

AVs: Past, Present and Future: TechCrunch Mobility will talk to two pioneers, and competitors, who are leading the charge to commercialize autonomous vehicles. Karl Iagnemma, president of the $4 billion Hyundai-Aptiv joint venture known as Motional, and Chris Urmson, the co-founder and CEO of Aurora, will discuss — and maybe even debate — the best approach to AV development and deployment, swap stories of the earliest days of the industry and provide a few forecasts of what’s to come.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 takes place on June 9, but you have just one week left to reserve your virtual demo booth. Grab this opportunity and get your startup in front of the industry’s top movers and makers.

