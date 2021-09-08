U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,514.07
    -5.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,031.07
    -68.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.64
    -87.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.38
    +1.03 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.37 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2550
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,015.64
    -716.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.94
    -13.54 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Only 8% of people remain hopeful after depression medication fails them, according to GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor nationwide survey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Depression medication trial and error is far too common – and may result in additional mental health challenges.

When people with depression take a medication that does not help them, they reported feeling frustrated (80%), angry (32%) or scared (30%) according to the GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor from Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine. The nationwide survey found that only 8% of people with depression remain hopeful after a depression medication fails them.

Additionally, more than half of people diagnosed with depression reported that they have tried four or more depression medications in their lifetime, the nationwide poll found.

“Finding an effective depression medication on the first try can be extremely difficult,” said Gus Alva, M.D., distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the American Board of Geriatrics. “The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor survey showed that patients often experience a multitude of negative emotions after medication failure, which can impact their willingness to try other medication options.”

More than 70% of those diagnosed with depression think it takes weeks or even months to find a medication that works, according to the survey.

“Imagine having bronchitis and waiting months to know if the medication prescribed is working. That’s months of coughing, shortness of breath and feeling sick,” said Mark Pollack, M.D., chief medical officer for Mental Health at Myriad Genetics. “Yet, that’s what people with mental health problems deal with when trying to find medication that helps them – months of negative thoughts, physical symptoms and emotional turmoil.”

When a doctor prescribes a medication for conditions other than depression, 80% of people without depression are confident it will work. Yet, only 61% of people with depression feel confident that the depression medication their doctor prescribes will work for them, according to the poll.

Genetic testing may help

As previously reported by the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor, seven in 10 people with depression would feel “hopeful” if their doctor recommended genetic testing as part of their treatment plan.

“Not everyone’s metabolism is the same. If you are a fast metabolizer of a medication, you may need a higher dose; if you are a slow metabolizer of a medication, you may need a lower dose,” said Dr. Pollack. “Genetic testing, like the GeneSight test, might be the missing piece of the puzzle for clinicians, providing them information they couldn’t get by just examining the patient.”

For more information on how genetic testing can help inform clinicians on depression treatment, please visit GeneSight.com.

About the GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor

The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor is a nationwide survey of U.S. adults conducted by ACUPOLL Precision Research, Inc. in March 2021 among a statistically representative sample of adults age 18+, including a representative sample diagnosed with depression. The margin of error in survey results for the total base population at a 95% confidence interval is +/- 3%.

About the GeneSight® Test

The GeneSight Psychotropic test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for 61 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. It has been given to more than 1.5 million patients by tens of thousands of clinicians to provide genetic information that is unique to each patient. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. Learn more at GeneSight.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, Vectra, EndoPredict, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact:
Marie Mount
(513) 317-9672
Marie.mount@myriad.com

Investor Contact:
Nathan Smith
(801) 505-5067
Nathan.Smith@myriad.com



Recommended Stories

  • ‘If you don’t get vaccinated, you will get Covid at this point’: Doctor

    Dr. Lakshman Swamy, ICU Physician at Cambridge Health Alliance and Boston Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

    By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Cratered in August

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biotech focused on the development of drugs for central nervous system disorders, had a seriously rough August. On Aug. 9, Axsome's management revealed that the Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies in the New Drug Application for the company's lead product candidate, AXS-05, as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder. On Aug. 23, the biotech announced that the FDA had missed the drug's scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Aug. 22.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Hexo, and Sundial Growers Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are trading down 2.8% as of 2:35 p.m. EDT, followed by Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) with a 3.2% loss, Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) down 3.8%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) bringing up the rear with a 4.1% decline. Citing a report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal Tuesday, CNN warned that "whether you smoke it, vape it, or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack" -- and that may have investors worried about investing in cannabis right now.

  • Novavax Starts COVID-19, Flu Combination Vaccine Trial

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has enrolled the first participants in a Phase 1/2 study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine. The trial combines Novavax's recombinant protein-based NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu vaccine candidates and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in a single formulation (COVID-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine). Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 trials. Related: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Show

  • Kadmon Stock Hits 5-Year High On Sanofi's $1.9 Billion Takeover

    Sanofi said Wednesday it will spend $1.9 billion to acquire small biotech Kadmon Holdings, and KDMN stock rocketed to a five-year high.

  • Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup

    BioHarvest Sciences Inc., Icanic Brands Co Inc. & Cann Group Ltd. Among Top Cannabis Gainers For The Week. TerrAscend Corp & Columbia Care Inc Made the Headlines with Positive News. Key Developments to Note in the Proceedings of the Federal Legalization of Marijuana With State cannabis legalization ramping up across the U.S. and chances of […] The post Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup appeared first on Market Exclusive.

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Recent Downtrend Continues?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • MacroGenics Stumbles As Fully Approved Cancer Drug Flops In Roche Rivalry

    A fully approved breast cancer drug from MacroGenics failed to pass muster in a final analysis, and MGNX stock dipped Wednesday.

  • Move for 3 Minutes, Every Half-Hour, to Counter the Ill Effects of Sitting

    Sitting for hours at a desk can play havoc with our metabolic health, contributing over time to high blood sugar and high cholesterol, even in people who otherwise seem mostly healthy. But a practical though small new study shows that standing up and moving every 30 minutes for about three minutes may lessen the health impacts of over-sitting. The study found that climbing several flights of stairs, bopping through some jumping jacks or squats or even taking as few as 15 steps during these mini-

  • Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Go to This One Outdoor Place as Delta Surges

    While the severity of the pandemic and our understanding of the virus that caused it may have changed at different times over the past year and a half, one thing has remained relatively constant: Moving events and gatherings outdoors can make them much safer. But as new strains of the virus have made it easier to spread the disease, there are certain situations when even being outside won't help—especially when it involves an incredibly large group of people. And according to chief White House C

  • Vaccine Booster Will Be Ready for FDA Approval, Fauci Says

    • Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will likely be ready the week of Sept. 20, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as soon as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee approve them. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said public health officials had hoped to roll out booster shots of both Pfizer ‘s and Moderna’s vaccines simultaneously, but that if that’s not possible, they would do so within a short period of each other.

  • Infectious disease expert says White House 'caving to anxious Americans' on COVID-19 boosters

    Infectious disease expert says White House 'caving to anxious Americans' on COVID-19 boosters

  • FDA Questions Kaleido Biosciences 'Non-IND' COVID-19 Trial

    The FDA has issued a warning letter to Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO), blasting its “failure to submit Investigational New Drug applications for a clinical trial with an investigational new drug” that falls under section 505. Related Content: Kaleido Reports Positive KB109 Data In COVID-19 Study. Kaleido has 15 days to explain itself. According to the letter, Kaleido was well aware of the FDA’s objections. Regulators received a response, in which Kaleido argued that KB109, the synthetic

  • Why Curis Stock Perked Up in August

    Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS), a small-cap cancer specialist, posted a healthy gain in August. Curis' shares appeared to be a direct beneficiary of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) buyout of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL), another small-cap cancer company with an early-stage pipeline. Curis' shares were essentially trading sideways during the early part of the month, but they quickly came to life in the aftermath of Pfizer's acquisition of Trillium on Aug. 23.

  • The Delta Variant Has Now Peaked in These 4 States, Experts Say

    The Delta variant has wreaked havoc across the U.S. over the last few months, fueling a rapid increase in cases in nearly every state, and hitting areas where vaccination rates are lower especially hard. Now, the highly infectious COVID variant appears to be declining in some states, just as it's rising in others. According to data from Johns Hopkins, there were nearly 300 percent more new COVID cases this Labor Day weekend than there were last year in 2020. So, why is the situation starting to

  • BioMarin Stock Fell Because Cancer Concerns Are a New Worry for Gene Therapy

    A handful of mice in one study conducted by the company were found to have liver growths after a year of treatment. Enrollment in a trial in humans is on hold.

  • UPDATE 1-France's Sanofi to buy U.S. biopharma firm Kadmon in $1.9 bln deal

    French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings for 1.9 billion dollars, one month after announcing the purchase of another US biotech, Translate Bio, for $3.2 billion. Sanofi said it has offered $9.50 per share in cash for Kadmon, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion on a fully diluted basis, and that both companies' boards unanimously approved the transaction. Sanofi's price tag represents a 79% premium on Kadmon's $5.30 closing price on Tuesday.

  • Mental health breaks: Why more companies should follow Nike and Bumble

    'Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work,' said a Nike senior manager.