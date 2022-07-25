U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Only five days left to save up to $1,300 on passes to Disrupt

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

Building a startup takes money. Not exactly a newsflash, is it? At a time when every dollar counts, this is a reminder that you have only five days left to take advantage of early-bird pricing on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20.

The early bird flies the coop on July 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Buy your pass before the deadline expires and save up to $1,300.

Disrupt amounts to three days of masterclasses in the art and science of building, funding, launching and scaling successful early-stage startups. That’s not just us honking our own horn. Listen to what other attendees say about why Disrupt matters.

“Tech startups go to Disrupt to show off their stuff. It’s the perfect place to scope out the competition, network with potential investors, get a feel for how other companies position themselves and to see what's trending.” — Jessica McLean, Director of Marketing and Communications, Infinite-Compute.

“Disrupt is a great sweet spot, and highly valuable, for anyone in the idea stage all the way through to having raised some angel money. Soak up the pitch feedback sessions and the VC presentations. They’re telling you what they're looking for, what motivates them, what pushes them to contact you for a meeting. And that’s exactly what every startup raising capital needs to know.” — Michael McCarthy, CEO, Repositax.

“Disrupt was a great place to look for potential partners beyond our blockchain world. We got to meet and collaborate with founders in complementary technologies like IoT and AI. Building those relationships will help all of us provide customers with better solutions. It’s a win-win.” — Joel Neidig, founder of SIMBA Chain.

Yep, there’s plenty of opportunity waiting for you at Disrupt. Here’s just a quick taste of what you can expect.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21. Make every dollar count. Buy your pass before the early-bird deal disappears on July 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and save up to $1,300.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

