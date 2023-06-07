Only Four Days Left To Cash In On ORBIS' (ETR:OBS) Dividend

It looks like ORBIS AG (ETR:OBS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase ORBIS' shares on or after the 12th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.15 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ORBIS has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of €7.1. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether ORBIS has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. ORBIS paid out more than half (59%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ORBIS generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 88% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see ORBIS earnings per share are up 5.1% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, ORBIS has increased its dividend at approximately 9.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is ORBIS worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and ORBIS paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in ORBIS as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with ORBIS. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with ORBIS and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

