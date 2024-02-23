Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Goldman Sachs Group's (NYSE:GS) Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Goldman Sachs Group's shares on or after the 28th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$11.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Goldman Sachs Group has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of US$390.47. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Goldman Sachs Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Goldman Sachs Group paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that Goldman Sachs Group's earnings are down 2.7% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Goldman Sachs Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Goldman Sachs Group? Goldman Sachs Group's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Goldman Sachs Group, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group you should know about.

