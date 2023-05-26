Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Jamieson Wellness' (TSE:JWEL) Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Jamieson Wellness' shares before the 31st of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.68 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Jamieson Wellness has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of CA$31.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Jamieson Wellness can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Jamieson Wellness paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 73% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Jamieson Wellness's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 25% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past six years, Jamieson Wellness has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Jamieson Wellness? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Jamieson Wellness's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 56% and 73% respectively. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Jamieson Wellness for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 3 warning signs with Jamieson Wellness (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

