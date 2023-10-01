Only Four Days Left To Cash In On General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase General Mills' shares before the 6th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.59 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.36 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that General Mills has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of $63.99. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether General Mills's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. General Mills is paying out an acceptable 53% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether General Mills generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 65% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at General Mills, with earnings per share up 2.6% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, General Mills has increased its dividend at approximately 6.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has General Mills got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. In summary, it's hard to get excited about General Mills from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into General Mills, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for General Mills you should know about.

