Only Four Days Left To Cash In On G8 Education's (ASX:GEM) Dividend

It looks like G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, G8 Education investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.015 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.035 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that G8 Education has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of A$1.13. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether G8 Education's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. G8 Education is paying out an acceptable 67% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether G8 Education generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 21% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that G8 Education's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by G8 Education's 22% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. G8 Education has seen its dividend decline 7.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy G8 Education for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with G8 Education, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for G8 Education and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

