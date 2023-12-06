Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Uchi Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:UCHITEC) Dividend

Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Uchi Technologies Berhad's shares before the 11th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.09 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.21 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Uchi Technologies Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of MYR3.68. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year Uchi Technologies Berhad paid out 103% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 146% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Uchi Technologies Berhad's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Uchi Technologies Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. We're a bit put out by the fact that Uchi Technologies Berhad paid out virtually all of its earnings and cashflow as dividends over the last year. Earnings are growing at a decent clip, so this payout ratio may prove sustainable, but it's not great to see.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Uchi Technologies Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 6.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Uchi Technologies Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing, despite the company paying out a concerningly high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. We struggle to see how a company paying out so much of its earnings and cash flow will be able to sustain its dividend in a downturn, or reinvest enough into its business to continue growing earnings without borrowing heavily. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that being said, if you're still considering Uchi Technologies Berhad as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Uchi Technologies Berhad (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

