Only Four Days Left To Cash In On IGB Berhad's (KLSE:IGBB) Dividend

IGB Berhad (KLSE:IGBB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, IGB Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.10 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that IGB Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of MYR2.37. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether IGB Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for IGB Berhad

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. IGB Berhad is paying out just 9.2% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see how much of its profit IGB Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. IGB Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.1% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. IGB Berhad has delivered an average of 29% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy IGB Berhad for the upcoming dividend? IGB Berhad's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into IGB Berhad, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, IGB Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.