Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Ranhill Utilities Berhad's (KLSE:RANHILL) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Ranhill Utilities Berhad's shares before the 13th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.015 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.025 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ranhill Utilities Berhad has a trailing yield of 7.4% on the current share price of MYR0.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Ranhill Utilities Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Ranhill Utilities Berhad paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 76% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Ranhill Utilities Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Ranhill Utilities Berhad, with earnings per share up 2.5% on average over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 52% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Ranhill Utilities Berhad could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ranhill Utilities Berhad has seen its dividend decline 5.6% per annum on average over the past seven years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Ranhill Utilities Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Ranhill Utilities Berhad paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you're not too concerned about Ranhill Utilities Berhad's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Ranhill Utilities Berhad (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

