There are only four U.S. cities where renters can afford to buy

First-time homebuyers are often renters who have saved for a down payment and built a good credit score, allowing them to secure financing for a home. But for most renters across the U.S., taking the next step into homeownership is increasingly out of reach.

There are only four major U.S. cities where the typical renter is financially capable of buying 50% or more of the homes for sale, which is the definition of an affordable market, according to a new analysis from real-estate services company First American Financial Corp., which analyzed incomes and home prices across the nation.

These affordable locations have something in common: They are all Rust Belt cities, where home prices are typically lower than in big coastal cities like Los Angeles and New York. In other words, if you're a renter and want to buy a home, you're going to find the most choice in Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh, according to the analysis.

By comparison, only 1% of homes in Los Angeles are affordable for the renter earning the median income of that city, the analysis found. And some cities that used to be affordable, such as Salt Lake City, have jumped into the ranks of the unaffordable due to the run-up in home prices during the pandemic.

