Only one week left to apply for the Michener Award and Fellowships

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Submissions for the 2021 Michener Award and Fellowships will close at 11:59 PM EST, on Friday, February 18, 2022. The Michener Award celebrates and honours outstanding and unbiased journalism that results in positive change for the public good. The Michener Awards Foundation also offers individual fellowships for investigative and educational journalism, worth up to $45,000 each.

The Michener Award celebrates and honours outstanding and unbiased journalism that results in positive change for the public good. (CNW Group/Michener Awards Foundation)

Submissions for both the Award and Fellowships can be made at www.michenerawards.ca

Winners will be announced at the Michener Awards ceremony in June 2022. Further details about the ceremony will be available in the coming weeks.

About the Michener Awards

The Michener Awards honour, celebrate, and promote excellence in Canadian public service journalism. Established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974, the Michener Awards are Canada's premier journalism award. The Michener Awards Foundation's voluntary Board of Directors administers the award, in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

