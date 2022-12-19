U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.83
    -1.53 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.02
    +106.56 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.78
    -58.63 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.87
    -11.55 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +1.34 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0950 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5520
    -0.1270 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,740.27
    +33.98 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.15
    +0.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,377.20
    +45.08 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Only about a third of Canadian companies report on biodiversity loss: KPMG Sustainability Report

·4 min read

With universal reporting standards on the horizon, more companies need to improve ESG disclosures

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Amid increasing biodiversity loss, Canadian companies need to step up their disclosures on how their operations impact the health of the planet, finds a new KPMG in Canada report.

KPMG LLP Logo (CNW Group/KPMG LLP)
KPMG LLP Logo (CNW Group/KPMG LLP)

While the vast majority (91 per cent) of Canada's top 200 companies by revenue currently report on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, only a third (35 per cent) disclose information related to biodiversity loss – both their potential contribution to its acceleration and the risks they face as a result. This is a stark contrast to the nearly three quarters (72 per cent) that report against their carbon reduction targets.

"With nearly two-thirds of Canadian companies not yet disclosing how their operations impact nature, biodiversity and natural capital preservation is the rapidly emerging next frontier for climate disclosures," says Katie Dunphy, partner in the ESG practice at KPMG in Canada. "Most organizations report their progress against specific targets, but companies must now expand their lens to incorporate their full impact on nature and society to effectively manage growing physical, financial, and reputational risks."

Companies also face increasingly complex questions on human rights risks and social impacts, yet only half (50 per cent) of Canada's top 200 currently disclose their approach to managing human rights issues and even fewer (39 per cent) report on their Indigenous reconciliation efforts, she says.

"Our analysis shows companies that are further along in their ESG reporting journey are more likely to disclose on these metrics, but all Canadian businesses have a responsibility to protect against biodiversity loss, advance Indigenous reconciliation and respect human rights," says Ms. Dunphy. "While reporting is voluntary, that won't last long. It's essential organizations quickly take stock of rights holder, stakeholder and regulatory expectations and transparently report against these metrics – or risk falling behind."

Key report findings:

  • 91 per cent of Canadian companies report on their Sustainability or ESG performance

  • 72 per cent report carbon reduction targets

  • 56 per cent report climate risks in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

  • 35 per cent disclose their management approach or performance regarding biodiversity and natural capital

  • 39 per cent disclose their management approach or performance regarding Indigenous reconciliation

  • 50 per cent disclose their management approach or performance regarding respect for human rights

  • 30 per cent have adopted or intend to adopt science-based targets for carbon reduction (as defined by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi))

  • 36 per cent include a formal assurance statement in their Sustainability or ESG reporting

Transparency key to stakeholder confidence

Despite increased calls for ESG transparency and heightened scrutiny on supplier ESG compliance, only a third (36 per cent) of Canadian companies take the next step by obtaining third-party assurance to ensure their disclosures are accurate and in line with best practices.

"How companies report ESG information externally is critical to understanding their overall performance," says Farah Bundeali, a partner in Audit and Assurance at KPMG in Canada. "Assurance over non-financial ESG information helps organizations build trust in the accuracy and reliability of their disclosures, adding another layer of credibility as stakeholder scrutiny of reporting practices continues to climb."

In KPMG's recent CEO Outlook, the majority (63 per cent) of Canadian CEOs said they expect to rely on external assurance of ESG data, a trend that is expected to increase alongside potential future assurance requirements.

Getting ahead of regulatory standards

With the establishment of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation, a common reporting language on ESG is on the horizon. The upcoming ISSB sustainability and climate-related disclosures build on the TCFD recommendations, and similar reporting frameworks are in development to address an expanding universe of ESG metrics.

"While it's a complex process to arrive at universal ESG standards, companies shouldn't wait to get started," says Ms. Dunphy. "Organizations that choose to report across a broader spectrum of ESG topics will be in a better position to attract capital and remain competitive in the long run."

For more trends on corporate sustainability reporting, see the full 2022 KPMG sustainability report - Canadian Addendum.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see home.kpmg/ca

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c9760.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon, Down Almost 50% This Year, Is the Top Big Tech Stock to Buy for 2023

    In 2021, it seemed like nothing could stop the upward trajectory of big technology stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The economy was booming as COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic-driven social distancing measures to be relaxed, and the digital advertising market hit new heights, leaving investors optimistic about internet stocks. High inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have turned investors from extreme optimists to pessimists -- particularly when it comes to technology stocks like Amazon, which has steadily fallen 48% year to date.

  • While institutions own 43% of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 49% ownership

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Tesla Stock Marches Higher As Musk Says 'No One Wants The Job'

    Tesla gained around 4% early Monday after plunging 16% last wee, its worst weekly decline since March, 2020.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    BlackBerry will offer up financial results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday afternoon. If you haven't seen a BlackBerry in the wild, you're not alone. BlackBerry is now a provider of products and services offering intelligent cybersecurity solutions.

  • Insiders who placed huge bets on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 6.2% drop

    Insiders who bought US$3.7m worth of PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) stock at an average buy price of US$110...

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.

  • Top 15 Chinese Companies on NASDAQ

    In this article, we will look at the top 15 Chinese companies listen on the Nasdaq. If you want to explore similar companies, you can also take a look at Top 5 Chinese Companies on NASDAQ. China is the world‘s most populous country and the second largest economy in terms of nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP). […]

  • Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says

    The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 39% to 83% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett is doing in 2022 what he's frequently done throughout his career -- beating the market. According to Wall Street, these three Buffett stocks could soar by 39% to 83% next year. Buffett himself likely didn't make the call to buy Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) for Berkshire's portfolio.

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Has MercadoLibre Stock Reached a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Many investors are focused on the stresses in the U.S. market today -- a combination of rising interest rates and an increasingly challenged consumer. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is the largest e-commerce player in Latin America, serving 18 countries in the region. As a result, investors should take a hard look at MercadoLibre as this could be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.