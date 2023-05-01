Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Haw Par's (SGX:H02) Dividend

Haw Par Corporation Limited (SGX:H02) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Haw Par's shares before the 5th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.30 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Haw Par has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of SGD9.62. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Haw Par's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 313% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Haw Par intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Haw Par does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Haw Par's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Haw Par's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Haw Par, with earnings per share up 3.8% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Haw Par has increased its dividend at approximately 5.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Haw Par worth buying for its dividend? Haw Par delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and 313% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into Haw Par, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. We've identified 2 warning signs with Haw Par (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

