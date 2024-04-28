Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Ornapaper Berhad's (KLSE:ORNA) Dividend

Ornapaper Berhad (KLSE:ORNA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Ornapaper Berhad's shares on or after the 2nd of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM00.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.02 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ornapaper Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of RM01.11. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ornapaper Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ornapaper Berhad is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 2.4% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Ornapaper Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Ornapaper Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 7.0% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Ornapaper Berhad has seen its dividend decline 9.7% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is Ornapaper Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Ornapaper Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Ornapaper Berhad from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Ornapaper Berhad is facing. Be aware that Ornapaper Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

