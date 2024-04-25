Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Heineken Holding's (AMS:HEIO) Dividend

It looks like Heineken Holding N.V. (AMS:HEIO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Heineken Holding's shares before the 29th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is €1.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €1.73 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Heineken Holding has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of €76.80. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Heineken Holding's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (76%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Heineken Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Heineken Holding earnings per share are up 4.4% per annum over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 42% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Heineken Holding could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Heineken Holding has delivered 6.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Heineken Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Heineken Holding is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Heineken Holding is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Heineken Holding you should know about.

