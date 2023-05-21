Only Three Days Left To Cash In On Intertek Group's (LON:ITRK) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Intertek Group's shares on or after the 25th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.72 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£1.06 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Intertek Group has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of £41.31. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Intertek Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Intertek Group is paying out an acceptable 59% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 38% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Intertek Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Intertek Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Intertek Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been flat and Intertek Group's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

While it's tempting to invest in Intertek Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Intertek Group you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

