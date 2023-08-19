Only Three Days Left To Cash In On FSA Group's (ASX:FSA) Dividend

It looks like FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase FSA Group's shares before the 23rd of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.035 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.07 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, FSA Group has a trailing yield of approximately 6.9% on its current stock price of A$1.02. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether FSA Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether FSA Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. FSA Group paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that FSA Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, FSA Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is FSA Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? FSA Group has been struggling to generate growth while also paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with FSA Group, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Be aware that FSA Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

