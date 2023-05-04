Only by tightening sanctions can we make Putin's cronies pay

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Altai Territory Governor Viktor Tomenko during their meeting via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s sanctions regime is broken, meaning Putin’s pals in the Kremlin are quite literally getting away with murder.

All the while the brave people of Ukraine are laying down their lives defending not just their own country, but also our shared values of freedom and democracy.

From the outset, we should recognise that our sanctions have always been held back by the murky layers of financial secrecy which exist in this country.

It feels like every week we get a new story about this oligarch putting his wealth "in the hands" of his young children, or that oligarch shrouding his UK assets behind so many shell companies and opaque trusts that we simply can’t track them down.

Take Roman Abramovich as one particularly high-profile example. The so-called "Oligarch Files" leak earlier this year revealed how he was allegedly able to rapidly move at least $4 billion of his wealth away from law enforcement by transferring the beneficial ownership of several secretive trusts to his children, just before he was slapped with sanctions by the Government.

While there is not the room to discuss it here, we do need to take a much closer look at the network of "professional enablers", including lawyers and accountants, who facilitate these manoeuvres.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich attends a signature ceremony of an initiative on the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, in Istanbul, on July 22, 2022. - As a first major agreement between the warring parties since the invasion, Ukraine and Russia are expected to sign a deal in Istanbul today to free up the export of grain from Ukrainian ports. The deal has been brokered by the UN and Turkey. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images) - OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Their actions are absolutely legal, of course. We have built a financial services sector within which crooks, oligarchs and kleptocrats are playing an interminable game of cat and mouse with law enforcement.

One where the official owner of a given asset, if we can even identify who that is in the first place, can change with few questions asked. And now we are finding that those crooks, oligarchs and kleptocrats know the rules of this game – and their loopholes – better than we do ourselves.

Accepting that our existing sanctions policy is not fit for purpose is important. However, what we can and should do right now is find a way to make sure that what sanctioned Russian assets we have managed to identify and freeze are taken away from these oligarchs and put toward Ukrainian reconstruction efforts.

Story continues

As it stands, if the war in Ukraine were to end tomorrow, we’d have little choice but to hand back £18bn worth of frozen assets to their dubious owners with no questions asked. This is the distinction between "freezing" and "seizing", and we simply cannot allow it to happen.

Ukrainian schools, hospitals and homes need to be rebuilt in their thousands, and scores of unexploded bombs and mines need to be cleared to do so. The cost of rebuilding the country could top a trillion pounds according to recent estimates.

Ukraine’s death toll is 60,000 and rising, with millions of people displaced. Under international law, Russia has to pay for the damage it has caused, and yet so far it is the British taxpayer who has forked out £2.3bn in military support and another £220 million in humanitarian aid.

Secrecy and inertia are the two main reasons why our sanctions system is not working. But, as luck would have it, there is a potentially game-changing piece of legislation going through Parliament as I write. The new Economic Crime Bill presents us with a golden opportunity to really make Putin’s inner circle pay for the atrocities they have supported, and provide support to our Ukrainian allies.

In the Lords, I have tabled an all-party amendment which enjoys the support of many colleagues – from across both Houses – which would oblige sanctioned oligarchs to declare all assets held in the UK, going back to six months before they were sanctioned.

Last week, I met government officials and a minister to discuss this amendment, so I hope they will now seize the opportunity to provide our sanctions regime with some teeth.

If found to be lying about what they own in the UK, these oligarchs would have committed the crime of sanctions evasion, allowing us to then seize those assets under existing legislation on the proceeds of crime.

In doing so, we could simultaneously stop these individuals from hiding or whisking their wealth away before it can be frozen. If they try to evade sanctions, they will give us the legal justification to not just freeze but to seize their assets, potentially freeing them up for the reconstruction efforts.

I do have some sympathy for the government here. The sanctions regime relating to Russia was hastily constructed in the wake of a bloody conflict that shocked the world. It was by its nature reactionary.

The seizure of assets which belong to individuals is immensely complex – the rule of law, due process and property rights must all be considered. But this is exactly why the Government must not miss this opportunity to make a difference, without violating any of these principles.

Our allies have already set the wheels in motion here. The European Union is looking to seize €300bn of frozen Russian Central Bank reserves and €19bn in oligarch assets that they hold, while Canada has made good progress on a new law to allow for the seizure of frozen assets.

It may not be easy, but we need to step up and send a clear message to Putin and his Kremlin cronies: you will not find a safe haven for your money here.

We need to do this not just for Ukraine and its people, that much is obvious. But also to fix the reputation of the City of London, which has been dragged through the mud by rolling allegations about unscrupulous bankers, accountants and lawyers helping oligarchs stash their wealth. It is time we stopped playing butler to these rogues and started showing global leadership in this crisis.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.