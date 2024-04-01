Only Two Days Left To Cash In On Townsquare Media's (NYSE:TSQ) Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Townsquare Media's shares before the 4th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.1975 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.75 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Townsquare Media stock has a trailing yield of around 7.2% on the current share price of US$10.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Townsquare Media's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Townsquare Media's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. The good news is it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow in the last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Townsquare Media was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past six years, Townsquare Media has increased its dividend at approximately 18% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Townsquare Media? It's hard to get used to Townsquare Media paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Townsquare Media from a dividend perspective.

So while Townsquare Media looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Townsquare Media and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

