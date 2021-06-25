Only two more weeks until TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing & Fundraising

TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing & Fundraising kicks off in just two weeks and we “see you shiver with antici…pation” (two points for the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” reference). And who can blame you? We sure don’t.

On July 8-9, this two-day virtual bootcamp will deliver leading startup gurus, mavens and masters serving up choice, actionable advice on essential topics designed to help you build a stronger startup.

Action Item: If you haven’t registered yet, buy your pass right here and get on board.

Bonus: Your pass includes a free, three-month subscription to Extra Crunch, our members-only program featuring exclusive daily articles for founders and startup teams.

Let’s take a quick run through what you’ll experience in July at TC Early Stage 2021.

Day one is all about highly interactive sessions on topics such as marketplace positioning, growth marketing, content development and — everyone’s favorite subject — fundraising.

Here are just two prime examples of the topics and talent on tap.

Growth Marketing 101: “Growth” is a concept that is inconsistently defined and operationalized across startups. Greylock Partner, Mike Duboe has built growth teams at early-stage and growth/IPO-stage companies and will talk about how companies should think about organization design for growth, best practices in scaling performance marketing practices, and how investors deconstruct healthy vs unhealthy growth.

How Founders Can Think Like a VC: Though there is more capital flowing through the market than ever before, the world of fundraising can still feel like a black box to many founders. Hear Norwest Venture Partners’ Lisa Wu explain how founders can get in the mind of a VC, framing their company’s narrative in terms that VCs love. Be the ball, as they say.

Don’t miss the boffo breakout sessions from Dell Technologies, UserTesting, Movile, Pilot and oVice. You’ll find topic descriptions and times (specific to your location) in the event agenda.

Story continues

Day two is all about the pitch-off. Tune in as 10 early-stage startups take the virtual stage and deliver their best five-minute pitch to a global audience of investors, TC editors, press and event attendees. A five-minute Q&A with the judges follows that pitch.

Our crackerjack judges — Ben Sun, Primary Venture Partners; Leah Solivan, Fuel Capital and Shardul Shah, Index Ventures — will provide invaluable feedback. Who knows? You might hear tips that help turn your pitch deck into a fundraising machine.

Only two more weeks until TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing & Fundraising. Don’t miss out on the kind of education, inspiration and connection that drives startups to a new and improved level. Buy your pass today and get on board the antici…pation express.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Early Stage 2021 – Marketing & Fundraising? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/5411631f4bb18bf52c73b95079bc13e0 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-5411631f4bb18bf52c73b95079bc13e0') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-5411631f4bb18bf52c73b95079bc13e0' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();