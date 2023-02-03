Only two weeks left to submit to the Michener Awards and Fellowships

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Submissions for the 2022 Michener Award, Canada's premier journalism award, and for the two Michener Fellowships, are being accepted until 11:59 PM EST, February 17, 2023. Submissions can be made at www.michenerawards.ca

The Michener Awards (CNW Group/Michener Awards Foundation)

The Michener Award is presented annually to news organizations, rather than individuals. Entries are judged for their professionalism, their impact on the public, and the degree of arms-length public benefit that is generated. The Michener Awards Foundation offers two fellowships, one in support of investigative reporting and one dedicated to the enrichment of journalism education. Each fellowship is for $40,000 and up to $5,000 in expenses.

The Michener – Deacon Fellowship for Investigative Reporting, supported through TD Bank Group, encourages excellence in journalism that serves the public interest through improvements in public policy, ethical standards, corporate governance or the lives of Canadians.

The Michener – L. Richard O'Hagan Fellowship for Journalism Education is dedicated to the advancement and enrichment of the education of Canadian journalists and journalism students, and is supported by BMO Financial Group. Learn more about Fellowship eligibility here.

Winners for both the 2021 and 2022 Michener Award cycles will be announced at the Michener Awards Ceremony on June 14, 2023 at Rideau Hall. A gala will follow the afternoon ceremony. Further details about the ceremony will be available in the coming weeks. (Due to the Governor General's many obligations, this date is subject to change.) Learn more about the 2021 finalists here.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

About the Michener Awards

The Michener Awards honour, celebrate, and promote excellence in Canadian public service journalism. Established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974, the Michener Awards are Canada's premier journalism award. The Michener Awards Foundation's voluntary Board of Directors administers the award, in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

Story continues

SOURCE Michener Awards Foundation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/03/c8309.html