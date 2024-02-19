Is Only World Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OWG) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Only World Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OWG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.7% over the past three months. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on Only World Group Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Only World Group Holdings Berhad is:

4.9% = RM12m ÷ RM235m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Only World Group Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Only World Group Holdings Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 4.6%. Thus, the low ROE provides some context to Only World Group Holdings Berhad's flat net income growth over the past five years.

We then compared Only World Group Holdings Berhad's performance with the industry and found that the company has shrunk its earnings at a slower rate than the industry earnings which has seen its earnings shrink by 1.8% in the same 5-year period. While this is not particularly good, its not particularly bad either.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Only World Group Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Only World Group Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Only World Group Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. This makes us question why the company is retaining so much of its profits and still generating almost no growth? It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Only World Group Holdings Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Only World Group Holdings Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

