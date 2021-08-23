U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.53
    +37.86 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,335.71
    +215.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.65
    +227.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.54
    -0.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0108 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6600
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,517.46
    +807.42 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.66
    -8.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

OnlyFans' explicit content ban should spark a conversation about a creators' bill of rights

Bremner Morris
·7 min read

OnlyFans’ decision to ban sexually explicit content is reigniting an important and overlooked conversation around tech companies, content guidelines and sex work. However, the implications of this discussion go beyond just one platform and one marginalized group.

It’s indicative of a broken ecosystem for content creators where platforms have outsized control over the ways in which creators are allowed to share content and engage with their followers and fans. In response, creators are decentralizing, broadening their reach to multiple platforms and taking their audiences with them.

In doing so, creators also have the opportunity to define what rights they want to be built into these platforms.

History repeats itself

Creators being shut out of the individual platforms is nothing new. Many are comparing OnlyFans’ policy change to Tumblr’s move to ban adult content in 2018. This has been an ongoing issue for YouTube as well — several communities, including a group of LGBTQ YouTubers, have accused the platform of targeting them with their demonetization algorithm.

Many of these platforms, including OnlyFans, point to their payment partners' policies as a barrier to allowing certain forms of content. One of the earliest major controversies we saw in this arena was when PayPal banned WikiLeaks in 2010.

While each of these events have drawn the ire of creators and their followers, it’s indicative of an ecosystemwide problem, not necessarily an indictment of the platforms themselves.

After all, these platforms have provided the opportunity for creators to build an audience and engage with their fans. But these platforms have also had to put policies in place to shield themselves from regulatory and reputational risk.

The core of the issue is that creators are beholden to individual platforms, always vulnerable to changing policies and forced to navigate the painful migration of their audiences and monetization from platform to platform.

That doesn’t mean that that all guidelines and policies are bad — they play a role to foster and govern a positive and safe community with thoughtful guidelines — but it should not come at the cost of harming and de-platforming the creators who fuel these platforms with content and engagement. The core of the issue is that creators are beholden to individual platforms, always vulnerable to changing policies and forced to navigate the painful migration of their audiences and monetization from platform to platform.

And, at the end of the day, it takes away from their ability to create meaningful content, engage with their communities and earn a reliable living.

As creators have lost more and more control to platforms over time, some have begun exploring alternative options that allow independent and direct monetization from their audience in a distributed way.

OnlyFans bans explicit content

Decentralizing, monetizing

The direct-to-fan monetization model is already displacing the traditional ad-based, platform-dictated model that creators relied on for years. During my time at Patreon, I saw how putting control and ownership in the hands of creators builds a more sustainable, fair and vibrant creator economy. Substack has given writers a similarly powerful financial tool, and over the past few years, there has been an ever-growing number of companies that serve creators.

The challenge is that many of these companies rely on the existing systems that hamstrung the platforms of the past, and have business models that require take rates and revenue shares. In many ways, the creator economy needs new infrastructure and business models to build the next phase of creator and fan interaction.

With the right application, crypto can help rewrite the playbook of how creators monetize, engage with their fans and partner with platforms. Its peer-to-peer structure reflects the direct-to-fan relationship and allows creators to own the financial relationship with their audience instead of relying on tech giants or payment partners as middlemen. Beyond that, crypto allows creators to maintain ownership and control over their brands and intellectual property.

Additionally, many crypto projects allow participants to have a voice in the value proposition, strategic direction, operational functions and economic structures of the project via DAOs or governance tokens. In this way, creators can join projects and set the direction in a way that aligns with how they want to engage with their communities.

Creators are especially positioned to benefit from community-governed projects given their ability to motivate and engage their own communities. We are in the early phases of crypto adoption, and creators have a huge opportunity to shape the future of this paradigm shift. With social tokens, creators can mint their own cryptocurrencies that allow for a shared economy that creators and fans can grow together and use to transact directly across different platforms.

NFTs are another category that have exploded in popularity this year, but the industry is just scratching the surface of the utility that they will have. Creators and crypto projects are figuring out ways to make NFTs go beyond collectibles; NFTs provide an engaging and functional digital tool for creators to give their fans their time (through video calls or AMAs) or access to other exclusive benefits.

Creators are just beginning to discover the power that crypto provides. As the user experience of crypto-based platforms continues to become more intuitive, crypto will become ubiquitous. Before that point, creators should think about what rights they need (and can demand) from the decentralized services they use.

A creators’ bill of rights

Be it within crypto or not, creators finally have the leverage to determine their rights. While I believe that creators should be the ones leading this conversation, here are a few jumping off points:

  • Ability to move freely across platforms: Reliance on individual platforms is at the heart of many of the issues that creators face. By allowing creators to take their fans with them wherever they go, many of the problems we’ve seen even with direct-to-fan monetization can be solved.

  • Direct financial relationships between creators and fans: At the heart of the OnlyFans matter is creators' inability to own their financial relationships with fans. Even if direct financial relationships aren’t feasible on every platform, creators should have options to own those relationships and dictate their own terms.

  • Creator-led decision-making: Historically, platforms have given creators minimal control over platformwide decisions and policies. Creators should have direct input and even be able to vote on various platformwide measures.

  • Quality over quantity: Platforms and their algorithms are structured to reward quantity and force creators down a path of burnout and hyperspeed content creation. Both creators and fans are looking for a more deep and engaging interaction and incentivizing this behavior will ensure a more vibrant and sustainable creator ecosystem.

  • Low (or zero) take rates: Big tech platforms take nearly 100% of revenue from creators. Creators (and their fans) should be earning the majority of platform revenue.

  • Equity access or revenue sharing: Big tech platforms have built empires on the labor of creators. Instead of dictating ad revenue payout to creators, decentralized platforms should allow creators to have true “skin in the game” by being able to own a piece of the pie outright or benefit from the overall growth of the ecosystem. This alignment of interests will be a major shift from the capital-labor split we see today.

  • Transparency and consultation: Creators should have full view into what they can or can’t do and a seat at the table as policies are being created and adapted. Platforms’ content moderation decisions and the algorithms behind demonetization are often opaque, broadly applied and decided without consulting the creators they will impact. They should also have visibility into the size of the overall revenue pie and their share.

  • Ability for reform and rehabilitation: We are all human, and there might be moments that a creator knowingly or unknowingly goes outside of the guidelines set by a platform. Creating a space for creators to rehabilitate their content will create a more trusting and collaborative relationship between creators and platforms.

We’ll leave it to creators to dictate their terms — they’ve been cut out of this conversation for far too long. That said, I’m confident that Rally and many other key participants in the Web 3.0 ecosystem would be open to supporting this effort to create an environment that works for creators and their fans.

5 tips for brands that want to succeed in the new era of influencer marketing

Recommended Stories

  • Lookout OnlyFans, Tyga Ventures Into The Adult Social Media World With His New Platform ‘Myystar’

    It looks like a new sex-positive social media site is coming to town. Tyga took to Instagram on August 20 to announce that he would be unveiling his new Myystarr website that's set to compete against the London-based company.

  • CDC Advises Vulnerable Travelers to Avoid Cruising, Regardless of Vaccination Status

    The guidance applies to large ship cruises as well as smaller river cruises.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval

    The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, a move that officials hope will help boost vaccination rates and enable more companies, schools and other organizations to require the vaccine. CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN with more on the decision and the impact it's expected to have.

  • Filipino American trailblazers speak truth to Hollywood through jokes and rhymes

    Black Eyed Peas' Apl.de.Ap, comic Rex Navarrete and more stars join 'A Night of "Pinoy"tainment' and say it's time to stop marginalizing Filipino Americans.

  • Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

    The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region. "Widespread lockdown or restrictions are no longer effective in the country," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference on Monday. Large numbers of Delta variant cases for which the source could not be traced had been detected in the capital region and nearby provinces, the health ministry said in a separate statement.

  • Apple employees are organizing to push for 'real change' at the company

    A group of current and former Apple employees are calling on their colleagues to publicly share stories of discrimination, harassment and retaliation they experienced while working at the company.

  • El Salvador Will Not Require Bitcoin Acceptance, President Bukele Confirms

    In contrast to the original law, the government will not force any of the nation’s residents to receive the cryptocurrency as a form of payment, the president said Monday.

  • Secret Celebrity Renovation - Emmitt Smith (Preview)

    Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith returns to Pensacola, FL to renovate the humble home he grew up in for his father, Emmitt Smith II, on an emotional SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Friday, August 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. Hosted by Nischelle Turner.

  • Feels So Good: Dog Siblings So Excited as They're Reunited

    The heartwarming moment a pair of dog siblings were reunited by their respective owners has become a TikTok hit, racking up over 2.7 million views at the time of writing.Las Vegas native Emily Pate told Storyful that she made the trip out to Los Angeles with her dog, Mochi, to reunite the pooch with her sibling Aurora (or Rory for short), sharing the footage to her TikTok account on August 19.Pate’s grandmother is a soft-coated wheaten terrier breeder and she told Storyful that, while she’d wanted one of the dogs “for years,” her studies had previously stopped her. But “during quarantine I finally gave in,” Pate said.In the footage, Mochi is the dog on a leash, with both dogs equally excited to see one another. Pate found Rory’s family through social media posts tagging her grandmother’s business.“I reached out to her owner and we set up a play date so they could see each other again,” she said. Pate and Mochi then drove to LA.“Mochi and I made a trip out and were able to go to their home so they could play. We still keep in close contact and plan to have many more play dates!” Pate said. Credit: Emily Pate via Storyful

  • VW Readies Its Chattanooga Plant for ID.4 Production

    The first pre-production Volkswagen ID.4 rolls off the assembly line in Tennessee, as VW gets ready to produce EVs stateside.

  • 19 Movie Characters Who Were In Minimal Runtime, But Made Maximum Impact

    Taking "15 minutes of fame" to an entirely different level.View Entire Post ›

  • Motorcycle Monday: Safety Improvements Make Road Unsafe For Motorcycles

    Welcome to clown world….

  • 14 Adorable Pups with Top-Dog Selfie Smiles

    Say ‘cheese’ please!

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * French health authorities said the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 and those treated in intensive care units stood at the highest levels in more than two months. * Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. * Vietnam deployed soldiers to help enforce a strict lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, its biggest urban area and current epicentre of its worst outbreak to date.

  • Detroit Pistons new G League team Motor City Cruise to hold open tryouts Sept. 15

    The Detroit Pistons' incoming G League franchise, the Motor City Cruise, will allow 105 local hoopers to compete for a training camp invitation.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Next Bitcoin Bull Target Sits at $55,000

    Bitcoin returned to $50,000 levels this morning, with upward momentum bringing $55,000 levels into play. A move back through to $50,500 will be key in the early afternoon.

  • Crypto gangsters steal more than 15,000 Ethereum from Liquid exchange

    As headlines were made last week over the Chinese Poly Network hack by the now infamous ‘Mr White Hat’, a second heist was brewing at another of Asia’s largest centralised cryptocurrency exchanges where thieves would make off with $97m in...

  • Elastic To Acquire Israel's build.security To Drive Cloud Security

    Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) agreed to acquire Tel Aviv, Israel, headquartered policy definition and enforcement platform build.security, to aid organizations in enforcing security actions for cloud-native environments. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. The addition of build.security extends Elastic's Limitless XDR to help enforce security actions for cloud-native environments, including hosts, virtual machines, and containers orchestrated by Kubernetes. The build.security te

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Chinese Uber rival Didi scraps UK launch amid privacy fears

    The Chinese taxi-hailing app Didi has suspended plans to launch in Britain and continental Europe amid concerns about how it handles sensitive passenger data, The Telegraph can reveal.