U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,408.81
    +8.54 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,907.72
    -52.97 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,563.57
    +37.65 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,126.54
    -32.23 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.79
    -1.67 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.26 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2400
    -0.0330 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0102 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,597.07
    +1,112.09 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.33
    +66.28 (+6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

OnlyFans bans 'sexually explicit conduct,' but nudity is still okay

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

OnlyFans will ban users from uploading photos and videos "sexually explicit conduct" as of October 1st. Although the company will block depictions of sex acts, nudity is still allowed as long as creators stick by OnlyFans' Acceptable Use Policy. The changes follow pressure from payment providers and banking providers, as Bloomberg reports.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” the company said in a statement. OnlyFans will share more details about the move in the coming days and it promised to "actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines." 

Enforcing the new policy will likely be difficult, though all uploads to OnlyFans are checked by human moderators, according to the company. Engadget has contacted OnlyFans for comment.

OnlyFans allows its more than 2 million creators to share exclusive content with their paid subscribers. Many of the top creators on the platform, which has 130 million users, sell nude or sexually explicit photos and videos. Many sex workers have relied on revenue from the site over the last few years, especially as the pandemic took hold and it was more difficult for them to earn a living elsewhere.

Patreon similarly allows creators to share explicit nude images with their paid subscribers. However, it doesn't allow "pornographic material or sexual services."

Earlier this year, OnlyFans quietly released a mobile and TV app that features fitness, cooking, comedy, music and other types of content from its creators, but zero nudity. This week, the company started a promotional push for OFTV, underscoring its move to a more sanitized future.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Quake' 4K remaster is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

    Quake is back.

  • The Roblox Game Is Still Playing Out

    On "Mad Money" Tuesday night, Jim Cramer spoke with David Baszucki, founder and CEO of the online gaming company Roblox , which on Monday reported mixed results for the quarter. Baszucki explained that Roblox has come a long way over the past year. The world is reopening and Roblox is still seeing growth in its daily active users.

  • Facebook hit with new version of FTC antitrust complaint

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley unpacks the FTC's new antitrust complaint against Facebook.

  • FTC Takes Another Swing at Breaking Up Facebook With Revised Lawsuit

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a fresh version of its lawsuit attempting to unwind Facebook's acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram. An earlier attempt was dismissed by a federal judge.

  • FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. At 80 pages, the new complaint is significantly longer than the original, 53-page complaint and includes additional data and evidence intended to support the FTC's contention that Facebook is a monopolist. An expanded portion of the complaint argues that Facebook dominates the U.S. personal social networking market.

  • Facebook reveals its future of meetings: cartoon colleagues talking to each other in virtual reality

    ‘Workrooms’ is a new feature for Oculus Quest devices that uses hand tracking and spatial audio to recreate meeting rooms

  • Ethereum inventor criticises Zuckerberg and Dorsey’s crypto plans and says blockchain will ‘run the metaverse’

    Mark Zuckerberg has said he wants Facebook to pivot into a metaverse company but Buterin said there was a ‘huge amount of mistrust’ around the social media company

  • In new Facebook antitrust push, FTC says social network ‘illegally bought or buried’ potential rivals

    The Federal Trade Commission filed a new version of its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc. on Thursday, targeting its acquisitions and other actions after a judge questioned whether the social network truly owned monopoly power.

  • Facebook launches VR remote work app, calling it a step to the 'metaverse'

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a test of a new virtual-reality remote work app where users of the company's Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves. The beta test of Facebook's Horizon Workrooms app comes as many companies continue to work from home after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down physical workspaces and as a new variant is sweeping across the globe. Facebook sees its latest launch as an early step toward building the futuristic "metaverse" that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has touted in recent weeks.

  • Why Twitter Allows The Taliban To Maintain Accounts On Its Platform

    Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that that Taliban spokesmen will be able to maintain accounts on its social media platform as long as they abide by the terms of service and do not use their tweets to advocate violence. What Happened: Mediaite reported that Twitter gave the Taliban a green light to keep tweeting while noting the social media site would “continue to proactively enforce” its rules on the “glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam.” “Twitter’s top priority is

  • Library of Congress bomb suspect livestreamed on Facebook for hours before being blocked

    The man suspected of making a bomb threat in front of the Library of Congress posted lengthy Facebook livestreams several times throughout the morning.

  • FTC Refiles Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook, Alleging Social Giant Has Had a Monopoly Since 2011

    The Federal Trade Commission filed an amended antitrust complaint against Facebook, after its earlier lawsuit was dismissed over insufficient evidence that the social media giant held a monopoly. The agency said the amended lawsuit includes “additional data and evidence to support the FTC’s contention that Facebook is a monopolist that abused its excessive market power […]

  • Facebook Discloses Digital Wallet Plans

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) executive David Marcus announced the impending launch of Novi, the company's digital wallet, to tap into unbanked consumers and growing digitization due to the pandemic. Facebook will integrate the digital currency wallet into Facebook apps. The company aims to offer domestic and international payments free of cost with cheaper merchant payments to businesses. Marcus also defended stablecoins and their wallets, citing more efficient detection of illegal activities than

  • Could This Ethical Technology Company be as Revolutionary as Tesla?

    Photo by Leon Seibert on Unsplash The internet is broken. What was once a marvelous invention that spectacularly connected the world in ways unimaginable has now found its infinitely large mansion with bugs in the foundation, bats in the belfry and trolls in the basement. Some of the biggest problems with the internet are the exploitation of user data and fairness to content providers and small and medium businesses (SMEs). In the case of user data or modern gold, there is a growing realization

  • Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, won't say how many people viewed them

    In an exclusive interview, Gayle King asked Facebook CEO & Co-founder Mark Zuckerberg about how many people have seen false information about COVID & the vaccine on his platform.

  • Facebook launches "Horizon Workrooms." Here's how it works

    Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new virtual reality app in an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King.

  • Bitcoin Gets the ‘Pokémon GO’ Treatment in New Rewards App From Fold

    The popular bitcoin rewards startup is using augmented reality (AR) in a bid to make crypto fun for the masses.

  • China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well

    Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector. Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming. It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.

  • ShapeShift, DAOs and the Future of Work

    The ShapeShift exchange recently became a decentralized autonomous organization, and DAOs are common in DeFi. Are they the startups of the future?

  • Facebook took hours to remove livestream of Library of Congress bomb threat suspect

    It took Facebook several hours to pull down a livestream of a man making bomb threats at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C.