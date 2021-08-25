OnlyFans has 'suspended' its ban on sexually explicit content

OnlyFans' upcoming ban on sexually explicit material appears to be over before it even began. The company said it had "suspended" its planned October 1st change after having "secured assurances" needed to support its existing creator base.

The exact situation isn't clear (we've asked for comment), but it appears adults-only content is safe for now. A more detailed communique will reach producers soon.

The statement suggests OnlyFans has triumphed at least momentarily in its fight against big banks. These institutions have historically balked at tech companies that court sexually explicit content, pushing sites like Patreon to drop sex workers if they wanted to maintain their financing. It's not clear just how OnlyFans might have prevailed as we write this (did the banks change their minds, or is there new funding?), but the tension seems to have dissipated, at least for now.

Even a permanent victory might be bittersweet, however. The planned crackdown shook the trust of some sex workers and other OnlyFans creators — a key source of income is no longer quite so reliable as it once was. It won't be surprising if some content makers either switch services or add alternatives to protect their income.