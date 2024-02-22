ONOFF to host first acoustic-style show at Marysville 'speakeasy'

Feb. 21—The local Irish rock band ONOFF will be hosting its first acoustic-style show this weekend at Neva's Place in downtown Marysville.

Neva's Place, frequently billed as a "speakeasy," has been gaining steady attraction over the past year for its historic charm and perceived elusiveness. Located beneath the streets of Chinatown, Neva's Place offers an intimate and cozy venue with exclusive views of World War II era murals.

Space however is limited. Only 50 people will be permitted to attend the event each night and tickets are already nearly sold out. This special "unplugged" concert will take place on Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. and will feature a couple guest performers in addition to ONOFF's favorite hits.

Admission cost $30 per person and includes two free drink tickets upon entry. All attendees must be 21 or older. Organizers said proceeds raised at this event will go toward funding the band's next music video.

This concert comes on the heels of ONOFF's newest single, "What Matters Most." The single was dropped this past Valentine's Day with a music video crafted by The Shadow Born group.

"I came up with the initial concept for the song right after my mother's funeral a few years back," explained Stevie Bogan, ONOFF's drummer and owner of the Institute of Rock in Marysville.

"As I made a speech at the top of the altar, I looked down at a packed church. People were gathered outside as there was no room left inside. This was a testament to how much she was loved by everyone. In comparison, I attended a funeral the year before where the church was completely empty. The man was selfish and angry throughout life and treated people (poorly). He also enjoyed a lavish lifestyle full of materialistic things. The contrast of these two funerals resonated with me greatly."

The Valentine's Day release was meant to coincide with the song's heart-felt theme with visuals juxtaposing robotic intelligence against real love. "What Matters Most" serves as the band's first co-written track, recorded in Brian Wheat's studio in Sacramento. Wheat may be best known as the bass guitar player for the multi-platinum rock band Tesla. This single, among other new ONOFF releases, will be included on the band's next album which is expected to be released this summer.

"In the end, all we have when we leave this world is people's memories and impressions of us," said Bogan. "The materialistic things we cannot take to the next life. When it really boils down to it, as the chorus goes, 'what matters most is on the inside, what matters most is in your heart.'"

The music video for "What Matters Most" can currently be viewed at youtu.be/aiXqSJbyIwE.

Neva's Place is located at 101 C St. in Marysville. For more information or tickets to ONOFF's upcoming show, email messageONOFF@gmail.com.