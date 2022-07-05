Onomondo secures cash to expand its wireless network for IoT devices

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Onomondo, a startup offering a dedicated wireless network for internet of things (IoT) devices, today announced that it raised $21 million in a funding round led by Verdane with participation from Maersk Growth, People Ventures, and The Danish Growth Fund. In an email, CEO Michael Karlsen told TechCrunch that the new cash will be put toward productization, go-to-market efforts, and marketing as Onomondo scales its team from 50 people to around 100 by the end of the year.

Karlsen co-founded Onomondo in 2012 alongside Henrik Aagaard with the goal of, in Karlsen's words, "expanding the capabilities of what a network can solve for IoT." Onomondo built a wireless network for IoT devices on the back of hundreds of cellular providers that operates in over 180 countries.

Prior to co-launching Onomondo, Karlsen was the CFO at indie game studio Playdead and co-founded Tel42, a Danish network wholesaler on the Danish Telenor network. Aagaard was the CTO at Tel42 until it was acquired by IoT services provider Greenwave Systems.

"Our solution is unique to the market as ... we’ve built and operate our own network core from the ground up, which offers end-to-end control and visibility from any cellular antenna across the world to any cloud," Karlsen told TechCrunch in an email interview. "We have built an IoT tech stack with a set of unique power tools on top, which makes the service fundamentally different from anything else available on the market today."

Onomondo
Onomondo

Image Credits: Onomondo

A network reserved for IoT devices isn't a novel concept. London-based FloLive built a cloud-based solution to stitch together private, local cellular networks for IoT connectivity. Helium and Kepler Communications eschewed cellular for other technologies, such as miniature satellites and "LongFi," to help IoT devices talk to each other. Major players like ComcastSoftBankOrangeSKTKPNSwisscom, Verizon, Vodafone were at one point creating or maintaining nationwide IoT networks, as well, not to mention Amazon and Samsung.

Dedicated IoT networks offer several advantages over traditional cellular, Karlsen argues. For example, mobile phone networks aren't typically battery-efficient because devices on the network must communicate frequently with cell towers. By contrast, networks like Onomondo are optimized for long-range data transfers and very low power consumption, and -- at least in Onomondo's case -- only charge for data when devices are active.

"The IoT market has almost been conditioned to think of connectivity as something that needs to be designed around and 'made to fit,' which has become the status quo and normalized," Karlsen said. "So, when we tell our customers they can also use the network to double their devices' lifetime, half battery consumption, lower data consumption by 90%, drive down debugging time, cut costs and increase stability with nothing but a network change, that’s when people really start to listen and realize the power that lies in controlling the full network architecture and tailoring that to IoT."

When a customer installs one of Onomondo’s SIM cards in their IoT devices, information about each device is sent to the cloud. As the devices move from one country to the next, the platform automatically routes the connection through the local network infrastructure. The device doesn’t need to update itself or share sensitive data with local networks, and the device owner stays in control, Karlsen claims.

Pål Malmros, a partner at Verdane, said that companies in "asset-rich" industries like transport, manufacturing, and logistics are the target for Onomondo's technology. "[These industries] have long attempted to harness IoT to manage supply chains, improve automation, and drive efficiency," he told TechCrunch in an email Q&A. "By redesigning existing connectivity architecture to create a single virtualized IoT network, without reliance on the traditional operator network stack, the Onomondo team is bringing a fresh, next-generation approach to the challenges the IoT market continues to face."

It's a tough market indeed. In January, Sigfox, a French IoT startup that had raised more than $300 million, filed for bankruptcy protection as the pandemic sharply depressed sales. The company blamed the global chip shortage, in part, for squeezing the larger electronic components market and -- by extension -- the demand for IoT device networks.

Onomondo
Onomondo

Image Credits: Onomondo

But Karlsen insists that Onomondo remains resilient, onboarding around 50 new customers per quarter. Current customers include Bosch, Carlsberg, and Maersk.

"Business in the first quarter of 2022 was solid and we saw an x4 increase in new customer intake as well as continued triple-digit yeasr-over-year growth within our existing customer base compared to 2021," Karlsen said. "With this new funding, we are looking to meet our planned projection of tripling our ARR twice over the next two years ... [It'll] allow us to accelerate our strategy and capture more market share predominantly in Europe."

To date, Onomondo has raised more than $26 million in capital.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Steel Clairton flares after outage

    An unexpected power interruption early morning Independence Day Monday led to a flaring of coke-oven gasses from U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works in Clairton. The interruption began at about 5:30 a.m. and shortly before 11 a.m. Allegheny County reported that the power was back on. Flaring of the coke oven gases, which emanated from the stacks and batteries, was required.

  • Tulare County expands services for youth in need

    The Tulare County Office of Education's Dream Center added a clothing closet, food pantry, and preschool area - and that's just the start.

  • Xiao Jianhua: Canadian officials barred from tycoon's China trial

    The trial is taking place five years after Xiao Jianhua vanished from a Hong Kong luxury hotel.

  • Pina Earth gets seed backing to grow sustainable forestry carbon credits

    YC-backed climate tech startup, Pina Earth, has closed a $2.5 million seed round of funding a year after being founded and a few months since it presented at the accelerator's Winter 2022 Demo Day in March. The seed is led by Franco-German VC XAnge, with participation from London-based VC firm Nordstar, as well as a number of business angels and serial founders, including Gustaf Alstromer (partner at Y Combinator), Sundeep Ahuja (partner at Climate Capital), Lea-Sophie Cramer (founder at Amorelie) and Anselm Bauer-Wohlleb (Alasco, Stylight). As we reported back in February, when we took a first look at the Munich-based startup, Pina Earth is building an online platform for European forest owners to get certified to sell carbon credits -- with a special focus on encouraging landowners to increase woodland biodiversity and future-proof their forests.

  • The Stock Market Is Closed Today. It’s Dropping Anyway.

    The U.S. market is closed, but futures are still trading, and they show stocks falling despite Friday's big gain.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Risk of Bounce Grows, TRX Could Skyrocket

    Bitcoin price is holding the $18,750 support zone, Ethereum’s ether could rise steadily, and TRX might surge if it clears the $0.070 resistance zone.

  • Samsung Q2 solid on server-chip demand, smartphones cloud outlook

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best April-June profit since 2018 with a 15% year-on-year rise, as lingering demand for its memory chips from server customers offsets lower sales to inflation-hit smartphone makers. On the overall outlook for global memory chip demand, Park Sung-soon, analyst at CAPE Investment & Securities, said U.S. data centre firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and Meta are expected to continue buying "to meet expanding demand for cloud services". Still, chipmakers worldwide are facing cooling demand after two bumper pandemic years when people bought phones and laptops to work remotely, which resulted in a chip shortage and forced companies including automakers to pay top dollar for key chips, pushing their prices up.

  • Chip Boom Loses Steam on Slowing PC Sales, Crypto Rout

    Intel and Nvidia are among the semiconductor makers warning of rockier times ahead after two years of surging demand across their product lineups, pointing to a chillier consumer climate.

  • Hacker claims to have stolen 1 billion records of Chinese citizens from police

    A hacker has claimed to have procured a trove of personal information from the Shanghai police on one billion Chinese citizens, which tech experts say, if true, would be one of the biggest data breaches in history. The anonymous internet user, identified as "ChinaDan", posted on hacker forum Breach Forums last week offering to sell the more than 23 terabytes (TB) of data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about $200,000. "Databases contain information on 1 Billion Chinese national residents and several billion case records, including: name, address, birthplace, national ID number, mobile number, all crime/case details."

  • Apple responds after woman describes ‘nightmare’ of being ‘tracked’ by AirTag

    Irish actor Hannah Rose May says she was tracked for two hours before she was notified

  • Worried About Personal Data Leaks? Here’s How to Lock Down Your Phone

    This guide can help you identify sketchy apps, revoke their access to your location and other data, limit ad tracking, and keep web browsing private.

  • Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware. See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs Fast facts One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be […]

  • Polium’s NFT/Web3 game console plan meets with plenty of skepticism

    Web 3.0 company Polium’s plan to make the world’s first “multi-chain gaming console” to support games across different blockchains is an ambitious goal that has met a chorus of skepticism. See related article: What is Axie Infinity and how is it ushering in gaming 3.0? Fast facts Polium, a startup that first announced its plans […]

  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a Leica camera with a massive 1-inch sensor

    The Xiaomi 12S Series is the company's first Leica co-branded line of smartphones, with the 12S Ultra featuring a 1-inch main sensor.

  • You have 24 hours to get this 4-in-1 stick vacuum for $92 (that's over 50 percent off!)

    Choose between four easy-to-use attachments for all your cleaning needs.

  • Mystery hacker says 1 billion people exposed in ‘biggest hack in history’

    Someone known as ‘ChinaDan’ advertised 23TB cache of sensitive data on the dark web

  • Japan’s No. 2 Mobile Carrier Falls After Massive Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s second-largest mobile carrier by subscribers fell in Tokyo trading after a nationwide disruption of its services over the weekend. As many as 39 million mobile lines were affected, preventing users from making calls or using data services, until the network was almost fully restored Monday afternoon.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants

  • What to do if you think you are being tracked by an AirTag

    Apple’s AirTags were designed to track keys and personal items, but there have been several reports of people being unknowingly tracked

  • Binance Chief Says Massive Hack Detected in Asia. There May Be Trouble in China.

    Changpeng Zhao said Binance's threat intelligence detected one billion resident records for sale on the dark web.

  • Top Thai Mobile Operator Buys Internet Firm to Widen Network

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Info Service Pcl, Thailand’s biggest mobile phone operator, plans to expand its network by acquiring Triple T Broadband Pcl and an infrastructure fund for a total of 32.4 billion baht ($908 million).Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look