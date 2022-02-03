U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.50
    -80.88 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,278.68
    -350.65 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,028.62
    -388.93 (-2.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.69
    -27.82 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.48
    +0.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.37 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0129 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8360
    +0.0700 (+3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8790
    +0.4290 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,791.28
    -678.24 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.18
    -3.87 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

OnPoint Announces Tim Clevenger as Chief Marketing Officer, a new role for Oregon's Largest Credit Union

·3 min read

Northwest marketing leader will guide the credit union's marketing and financial education teams, bolstering OnPoint's already strong connection with its members, communities and employees.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today it has hired Northwest marketing executive Tim Clevenger to serve as its Senior Vice President (SVP)/Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), a newly created position on its Executive Team. OnPoint introduced the new role to deepen its connection with its members, employees and communities on the heels of its largest branch expansion in the credit union's history, and a new brand refresh, which reimagined the look and feel of its logo, website and printed materials.

Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union
Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union

A proven leader, Clevenger directed brand and marketing strategies and teams at some of the region's most preeminent institutions, including the University of Oregon and Cambia Health Solutions. As SVP/CMO, Clevenger will oversee OnPoint's award-winning marketing, brand and integrated communications teams, and lead strategies that drive OnPoint's brand awareness and loyalty across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

"Growing up in central Oregon and building his career in the Northwest, Tim shares our passion for improving the lives of our neighbors while supporting local businesses," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "We are grateful to have Tim on board as we continue to grow our membership and help more people achieve their financial goals."

Clevenger has more than 20 years of experience leading brand and marketing teams across industries, including higher education and healthcare. He comes to OnPoint from Cambia Health Solutions, where he served as Vice President of Marketing. Clevenger also served as a marketing leader at his alma mater, the University of Oregon, as well as the Papé Group and two Northwest advertising agencies.

"OnPoint has deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, serving as a trusted financial partner to its members since 1932," said Clevenger. "Like OnPoint, I am dedicated to investing in education and helping people in our region live their best lives. I look forward to working with the team to use the tools I love—marketing, branding, PR and strategic communications—to advance OnPoint's purpose of building strong communities."

Clevenger has a strong passion for giving back to his community, serving as a Board Member of LifeWorks NW, volunteering at the Portland Rescue Mission and helping refugees through the Refugee Care Collective. He lives in southeast Portland with his wife and is an avid reader and runner.

The OnPoint Executive Team is comprised of the following members:

  • Rob Stuart, President/Chief Executive Officer

  • Jim Armstrong, Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer

  • Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer

  • Jackie Dunckley, Senior Vice President/Chief Talent Officer

  • Veronica Ervin, Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer

  • Jim Hunt, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

  • Steve Leugers, Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer

  • Tory McVay, Senior Vice President/Chief Retail Officer

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION
Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 465,000 members and with assets of $9.0 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.

From OnPoint Community Credit Union (PRNewsfoto/OnPoint Community Credit Union)
From OnPoint Community Credit Union (PRNewsfoto/OnPoint Community Credit Union)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onpoint-announces-tim-clevenger-as-chief-marketing-officer-a-new-role-for-oregons-largest-credit-union-301475100.html

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Amazon earnings: Here's what to expect

    Amazon (AMZN) stock is flat ahead of the e-commerce giant's fourth quarter earnings. These are the top and bottom line consensus estimates expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

  • Why Snap Stock Just Collapsed

    Following Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) flop of an earnings report last night, shares of rival social media stock Snap (NYSE: SNAP) suffered a sympathetic crash. As of 11:20 a.m. ET Thursday morning, Meta stock was down 24.5%, and Snap was down 20.5%. Meta Platforms missed on earnings, only barely beat on sales estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021, and predicted as much as a 10% sales miss for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged 24% in January

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) took it on the chin again in January, falling another 24.8% for the month, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It follows a 23% crash in December, meaning the solid state battery maker has lost more than three quarters of its value from its November 2021 high. The passage of the infrastructure bill promoted by President Joe Biden had sent QuantumScape's shares soaring as $10.3 billion in the massive $1 trillion plan was specifically targeted toward electric car grid and battery-related investments.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha

  • Meta earnings unveiled ‘a lot of negative surprises,’ strategist says

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for social media companies Meta, Snap, and Pinterest amid TikTok competition and Apple privacy measures.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Is Investing in Amazon (AMZN) A Great Move?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its letter, the fund mentioned that it knows very little in economics, politics, and investor psychology is predictable. The fund believes, though, that business value is (roughly) measurable and […]

  • Amazon Reports Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    The earnings spotlight turns to Amazon.com, and scrutiny will be even more intense than usual in the wake of reports by Meta and Alphabet.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash may rank as the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe Facebook parent plunged 24% in U.S. trading Thursday on

  • Why GM, Lucid, and Nio Shares All Tumbled in January

    General Motors wants investors to give it credit for its EV transition, but that goes both ways when the tide swings against tech names.