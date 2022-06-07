U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

OnPoint Community Credit Union Names Cirith Anderson as Chief Risk Officer

·3 min read

Financial services risk and compliance expert Anderson will guide the credit union's risk and compliance teams, enhancing OnPoint's rigorous policies and practices.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union has hired seasoned risk management expert Cirith Anderson to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. She joins the Executive Team of Oregon's largest credit union with more than 480,000 members and $9.4 billion in assets.

Cirith Anderson, Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union
Cirith Anderson, Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union

Anderson comes to OnPoint with more than 25 years of experience in managing risk and compliance for regional and national financial institutions. She most recently served as Senior Vice President/Chief Compliance Officer at Umpqua Bank where she oversaw the design and execution of the financial institution's enterprise compliance risk policies and procedures.

"Cirith is a true expert in her field with a proven track record of managing risk," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "We are fortunate to have her deep expertise and diverse experience on board as we work tirelessly to protect OnPoint's members, community and employees in a rapidly evolving risk environment."

In her new role, Anderson leads OnPoint's enterprise risk management infrastructure. Her primary responsibilities include identifying and mitigating current and future risks, monitoring and testing risk controls, and continuing to embed risk management as a primary component of OnPoint's workplace culture. As CRO, Anderson serves as OnPoint's chief regulatory and legislative liaison, as well as its expert on all related laws and regulations, and manager of regulatory examinations. Anderson maintains relationships with local and national regulators such as the State of Oregon and the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

"I have dedicated my career to building cultures of effective and consistent compliance that protect organizations and those they serve," said Anderson. "OnPoint has a strong foundation in risk management, and I look forward to continuing to evolve its infrastructure to protect OnPoint, its members and communities."

Anderson earned a Bachelor of Arts from Willamette University and will complete her Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2023. She is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Anderson enjoys giving back to the community, serving as a small business and student mentor at Washington State University's Carson College of Business and Vice President for the Cascade Whippet Club. She volunteers at the Art on the Boulevard gallery in Vancouver and previously served on the fundraising committee for Minds Matter of Portland, Inc. Anderson lives in Vancouver, Washington and is an active outdoor enthusiast.

The OnPoint Executive Team is comprised of the following members:

  • Rob Stuart, President/Chief Executive Officer

  • Cirith Anderson, Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer

  • Jim Armstrong, Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer

  • Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer

  • Jackie Dunckley, Senior Vice President/Chief Talent Officer

  • Jim Hunt, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

  • Steve Leugers, Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer

  • Tory McVay, Senior Vice President/Chief Retail Officer

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 480,000 members and with assets of $9.4 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.

