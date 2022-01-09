U.S. markets closed

ONPOINT SURGICAL TO PRESENT AT THE 40TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

·2 min read

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Surgical, Inc., a privately held augmented reality (AR) technology company pioneering AR guidance for multiple spine, neurosurgical, and robotic procedures, today announced that it will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry, which will take place from January 10 to 13, 2021. Philipp Lang, MD, Founder, Chairman and CEO, will present the OnPoint Surgical technology platform on Wednesday, January 12, at 3.30 pm ET.

OnPoint Surgical is revolutionizing spinal procedures with an Augmented Reality (AR) platform technology that superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual spinal implants onto the surgeon's visual field using see-through optical head-mounted displays. Surgeons are extremely excited about the technology, since it is highly intuitive and easy to use, offering greatly improved hand-eye coordination. These benefits are augmented by impressive accuracy paired with a potential reduction in radiation exposure for patients and surgeons. The OnPoint technology is open platform and compatible with the implants of all major manufacturers; it requires no change in surgical technique or surgeon practice.

The OnPoint AR technology is a cost-effective alternative to current robotic systems and is also an enabler for the next generation of robots, using optics instead of or in conjunction with haptics. The OnPoint AR platform technology is applicable to hospitals as well as ambulatory surgery centers.

"OnPoint offers an attractive financial profile using its rapidly accretive technology with high gross margin. It is a modular platform technology programmed for brisk expansion, since it enables AR guidance for both free-hand and robotic procedures. Our platform technology is at the nexus of free-hand and robotic surgery and it is backed by an equally impressive IP portfolio of granted U.S. and international patents," says Philipp Lang, CEO and Chairman.

About the OnPoint Companies.

OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical device companies developing Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for multiple procedures, including spinal surgery, knee replacement, hip replacement, arthroscopic, and robotic procedures.

OnPoint AR technology is broadly applicable to all spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, and other surgical procedures. OnPoint is expanding into multiple new applications and clinical indications.

The OnPoint AR technology is protected by more than 25 granted U.S. and international patents. The OnPoint Companies have established a pre-eminent intellectual property position for AR guidance of spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, and arthroscopic procedures, including manual and robotic surgery.

For more information visit www.onpointsurgical.com

