U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.67
    -16.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.17
    -171.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.92
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.79
    -9.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.78
    +1.68 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.10
    +31.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.50 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5400
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,640.65
    +270.35 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.91
    +5.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals to Present NOVA-II Phase 2 Trial Update and Oncologist Survey Demonstrating Oncodermatology Unmet Need at ASCO GU

·7 min read

- OnQuality will present an update on its NOVA-II Phase 2 clinical trial investigating OQL011, a proprietary ointment designed to treat HFSR, including findings from Part 1 and plans for Part 2 of the study

- The company will also present findings from a survey of practicing oncologists demonstrating that Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR) represents a significant unmet need for cancer patients undergoing VEGFR inhibitor therapy

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract, respectively) and to improve quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it will be presenting two posters on Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR), including a Trial in Progress on its NOVA-II Phase 2 study and the results of an oncologist survey, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology - Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The symposium will be held virtually and in San Francisco, Calif. from Feb. 17-19, 2022.

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)
OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

HFSR is an oncodermatological condition associated with the use of VEGFR inhibitor (VEGFRi) cancer therapies, impacting both quality of life and the consistency of VEGFRi treatment. To evaluate this impact, OnQuality surveyed 51 practicing oncologists about their practice patterns and identified unmet therapeutic needs. The majority of oncologists (4% always, 65% sometimes/frequently) responded that they start VEGFRi at a lower dose and titrate up to prevent HFSR. Furthermore, when treating patients with HFSR, many practicing oncologists either reduced VEGFRi dosage or stopped treatment entirely. According to the survey results, 59% of practicing oncologists considered VEGFRi dose reduction as a treatment option for Grade 2 HFSR. Furthermore, for patients not responding to standard therapies for HFSR, 78% of oncologists chose dose interruption of VEGFRi treatment. The survey also found a high willingness to try innovative agents to prevent and/or treat HFSR. These results demonstrate a significant unmet need for HFSR treatment strategies that allow cancer patients undergoing VEGFRi treatment to remain on therapy.

OnQuality is currently investigating OQL011 in the NOVA-II Phase 2 clinical trial. NOVA-II is a multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, vehicle-controlled, dose-ranging study to assess the safety and efficacy of OQL011 as a topical ointment in treating VEGFRi-associated HFSR. The first part of the NOVA-II trial found OQL011 (0.2%) was safe and well tolerated for the treatment of moderate to severe HFSR. Improvement in HFSR grade was observed in patients receiving OQL011 starting on Week 1 of the treatment. Based on the results from NOVA-II Part 1, OnQuality is planning to launch the NOVA-II Part 2 study in Q1 of 2022 to investigate OQL011 at a higher dose (0.5%).

"When it comes to treating cancer, it is important to maintain dose intensity of cancer treatment. Unfortunately, oncodermatology conditions like Hand-Foot Skin Reaction often force us to make those difficult decisions, and the survey being presented at ASCO GU demonstrates the significant unmet need in this space," said Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, MD, Medical Oncologist at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. "I am glad to see the NOVA-II trial is moving forward to Part 2 to evaluate OQL011 at a higher dose level."

"OnQuality is committed to developing innovative new therapies to address the toxicities of cancer medication," said Michael McCullar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of OnQuality. "The survey results reinforce OnQuality's mission, showing us just how important it is to address these toxicities. We look forward to sharing these findings and the work we have done developing OQL011 at the upcoming ASCO GU conference."

Details regarding the two poster presentations can be found on the ASCO GU website and below.

Presentation Details

Title: A survey study of prevention and treatment patterns by academic and community oncologists for hand-foot skin reaction associated with vascular endothelial growth factor receptor inhibitor (VEGFRi) therapy.
Session: Poster Session C: Renal Cell Cancer; Adrenal, Penile, Urethral, and Testicular Cancers
Time: February 19, 2022, 7:00 a.m. PST
Presented by: Mario E. Lacouture, M.D.
Abstract Number: 205582

Title: Part 1 results from NOVA-II, a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled phase II study evaluating the safety and efficacy of OQL011 on VEGFR inhibitor associated hand-foot skin reaction in cancer patients.
Session: Trials in Progress Poster Session C: Renal Cell Cancer; Adrenal, Penile, Urethral, and Testicular Cancers
Time: February 19, 2022, 7:00 a.m. PST
Presented by: Mario E. Lacouture, M.D.
Abstract Number: 205910

OnQuality is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to utilize the data from Part 1 to inform and update its protocols for Part 2 of the NOVA-II study, which is set to begin in Q1 2022. For additional details, please refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04088318).

About OQL011 and Hand-Foot Skin Reaction

Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR) is a common side effect of tyrosine kinase inhibitors, including vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) inhibitors, used for the treatment of cancer. VEGFR inhibitors impair vascular repair mechanisms, which are especially important in areas exposed to high pressure and repetitive force, such as the palms and soles.

VEGFR inhibitor-associated HFSR is characterized by redness, swelling, discomfort or pain, and blistering in the palms of the hands or the soles of the feet. Depending on the inhibitor used, incident rates can exceed 50% of patients treated. In cases of severe HFSR, dose reduction or discontinuation is required. There is currently no FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of HFSR and the effectiveness of current symptom relief strategies remains limited.

OQL011 is a proprietary ointment that locally activates VEGF downstream signaling pathways to treat HFSR. OQL011 improves or restores VEGF signaling in cell viability and functionality with VEGFR inhibitors to alleviate HFSR symptoms. By addressing side effects, OnQuality aims to keep patients in cancer treatment and to improve their quality of life.

About OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to pioneering the discovery and development of targeted supportive oncology therapies that address treatment-related toxicities at their molecular source. By treating on-target toxicities of the anti-cancer treatments, OnQuality's targeted supportive therapy candidates have the potential to reduce the severity and incidence of adverse events while sustaining the efficacy of the cancer treatments. OnQuality's targeted therapies, therefore, have the potential to improve both quality-of-life and outcomes for cancer patients.

Using computation-aided drug-target-toxicology search methodologies to identify targets and drug candidates, OnQuality is developing first-in-disease targeted supportive therapies to address unmet medical needs in the emerging areas of oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology. This includes VEGFR inhibitor-induced Hand-Foot Skin Reaction, capecitabine-induced Hand-Foot Syndrome, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor-induced skin rash, chemotherapy-induced diarrhea and gastrointestinal side effects on immunotherapies. For more information about OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.onqualityrx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are often identified by the words "may", "might", "believes", "thinks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends" or other similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based on what OnQuality Pharmaceuticals believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. OnQuality undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onquality-pharmaceuticals-to-present-nova-ii-phase-2-trial-update-and-oncologist-survey-demonstrating-oncodermatology-unmet-need-at-asco-gu-301480624.html

SOURCE OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Triumph Gulf Coast approves $14.4 million to bring new jobs, expand PSC programs

    Triumph Gulf Coast approved $14.4 million in economic development spending for Escambia County, Florida last week.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Moderna Is in Talks to Open U.K. Factory. What to Know.

    Moderna is discussing opening a messenger RNA manufacturing facility in the U.K., according to a report over the weekend. Moderna (ticker: MRNA) is in late-stage talks with the U.K. government to build a manufacturing facility in the country and to run clinical trials with the National Health Service, according to the Financial Times. Moderna didn’t comment in the FT story, and didn’t respond to a request for comment from Barron’s.

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Legs Are Beyond Sculpted As She Rocks A Sheer Dress On IG

    Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent

  • Trinity Biotech shares jump 6% premarket after WHO approves its rapid test for HIV

    Dublin-based Trinity Biotech Plc shares jumped 6% premarket Monday, after the company said it has received approval from the World Health Organization for its HIV screening product, TrinScreen. The company's Uni-Gold HIV product has served as the main confirmatory test for the detection of HIV in Africa for many years. The new product is expected to have an estimated market size of more than $150 million. "TrinScreen(TM) HIV is a rapid test providing results in less than 12 minutes from a finger

  • Illumina to Support Neuro Genomics Project at McGill University

    Today, the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital at McGill University (The Neuro) announced a new research collaboration with Illumina, along with Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc., and p...

  • Ask a Pediatrician: I’m Vaccinated and Lactating. Should I Sneak Some of My Breast Milk Into My Toddler’s Food?

    “I am fully vaccinated with two kids at home who are not currently eligible for the vaccine. I’m currently breastfeeding my 3-month-old and have read a few posts on social media and in various parenting forums...

  • Desperate Americans Are Going Abroad for Unproven Long COVID Cures

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyHe used to jog. But after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020, Eli Musser said he became so weak that he lost use of his legs. The 43-year-old former copywriter and musician added that he remained bed-bound, in a wheelchair, or else left to lay in a makeshift hammock in his Queens apartment until April 2021.Nearly two years later, Musser said, he still has trouble walking. And jogging? A memory.“Going to the grocery store is my big event

  • Top 10 Superfoods of 2022, According to More Than 1,100 Registered Dietitians

    Plus recipes so you can add these superfoods to your diet.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Boosters Effectiveness Wanes After Four Months: CDC Study

    COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) become less effective after four months but still provide significant protection against hospitalization, a CDC study found. While vaccine efficacy was still strong two months after a booster shot, it declined significantly after four months. Efficacy against COVID-19–associated emergency department visits and hospitalization was 87% and 91%, respectively, during the two months after

  • Prior COVID offers less protection vs Omicron; mRNA booster shot efficacy declines within months

    The immune response to COVID-19 helps protect against reinfection, but that protection is weaker against Omicron than it was against earlier variants of the coronavirus, according to new data. A previous SARS-CoV-2 infection protects against Omicron reinfection only 56% of the time, researchers found in a review of national data in Qatar. Having had COVID was 90.2% effective against reinfection with the Alpha variant, 85.7% effective against a Beta variant reinfection, and 92% effective against Delta reinfection, researchers reported on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

  • Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Back Home After Experiencing Organ Failure: 'Happy to Be Alive'

    "I'm back home and ready to overcome the next part of my story," Reed told her Instagram followers on Saturday

  • The #1 Best Juice to Slow Aging, Says Dietitian

    Sometimes having a busy schedule can keep you from eating a well-balanced diet with a variety of foods. But drinking fresh, natural juice can be a great way to pack in some much-needed nutrients when you're in a hurry or always on the go.Nevertheless, getting a variety of vitamins and nutrients on a daily basis becomes even more important as you age, because your body undergoes many different changes.With this in mind, we talked with our medical expert board member Laura Burak, MS, RD, author of

  • Susan Lucci, 75, opens up about undergoing second heart procedure: 'Be your own advocate'

    The "All My Children" star is using her experience to advocate for others.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, February 13, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • How strong is your immunity against Omicron?

    For months, scientists, public health officials, politicians and the general public have debated whether prior coronavirus infection — touted as "natural immunity" — offers protection against COVID-19 that is comparable to vaccines. The answer to that debate is complicated, but studies show the best way to protect yourself against the Omicron variant is to get vaccinated and then boosted. An infection on top of that, while not desirable, offers even more protection.

  • Can weed really prevent COVID-19? Federal rules make marijuana studies hard

    The truth behind the findings in an Oregon State study into hemp and COVID-19 is far more complicated.

  • Why do people get diarrhea?

    No matter its cause, diarrhea is uncomfortable. Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Moment via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people get diarrhea? – A.A.A., age 10, Philadelphia The digestive system breaks down everything you eat and drink to absorb nutrients and make the energy your body needs. Whatever solids can’t be broken down and used get excreted as poop. Poop co

  • Two Children Get First Gene Therapy for Dreaded Disease

    Joel Saget/AFP via GettyTwo babies have received the first-ever gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease after over 14 years of development.Tay-Sachs is a severe neurological disease caused by a deficiency in an enzyme called HexA. This enzyme breaks down a fatlike substance that normally exists in very small, harmless amounts in the brain. Without HexA, however, this fatlike substance can accumulate to toxic levels that damage and kill neurons.One of the symptoms of this disease was first described i