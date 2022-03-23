U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

OnSeen Joins OPRA Member Partner Program to Deliver Favorable Access to Its LiveCare Solution for OPRA Member Providers

·3 min read

OnSeen Agrees to Waive Implementation Fees for All of Its LiveCare Modules for Providers Who Are Members of the Ohio Provider Resource Association

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSeen has joined the Ohio Provider Resource Association's ("OPRA") Partner Program in order to better support the developmental disabilities providers and the individuals they serve. OnSeen's LiveCare Solution was specifically designed based on input from dozens of I/DD providers across the State. LiveCare automates and streamlines expensive, paper-based processes and workflows for the most challenging problems in the community, including transportation and the workforce crisis.

OnSeen Logo - Mobile workforce management solutions (PRNewsfoto/OnSeen, Inc.)
OnSeen Logo - Mobile workforce management solutions (PRNewsfoto/OnSeen, Inc.)

LiveCare helps Providers address workforce challenges, increase efficiency and improve service delivery to individuals.

LiveCare increases the efficiency and reduces the cost of Provider administrative processes, helps caregivers spend less time on administrative activities and more time on providing care, and enhances independence for individuals with developmental disabilities. LiveCare is comprised of the following 3 core modules: (1) Consumer Financial Account Management Module, (2) Scheduling and Appointment Management Module, and (3) Transportation Management Module.

"One of our goals at OPRA is to highlight new technologies that benefit provider operations, especially technologies that can help our members address their workforce challenges, drive efficiency improvements and support improved service delivery to individuals with developmental disabilities," said Peter Moore, President and CEO of OPRA. "And LiveCare Solution helps address all of these by focusing on critical consumer funds management, resource scheduling, appointment management and transportation management processes that our Providers wrestle with."

As a way to show its appreciation of being approved as an OPRA partner, OnSeen announced a Special Offer for developmental disabilities providers who are members of OPRA. The Offer waives the upfront implementation fees and heavily discounts the ongoing fees for all 3 LiveCare Modules.

"We feel honored to be partnered with OPRA and to be able to work with some of the true heroes of these extremely challenging last 2 years, the developmental disabilities providers and their teams," said Randy Smith, President of OnSeen. "As a small thanks for their hard work and dedication, we are pleased to be able to waive the implementation fees and discount ongoing fees for all of our LiveCare Modules to make it easier for them to adopt our transformative LiveCare Solution."

About OnSeen:
Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017, OnSeen, Inc provides mobile workforce management software for the government, insurance, and healthcare markets. The OnSeen family of services, including LiveGov, LiveClaims, and LiveCare, are focused on helping organizations manage their remote people, places, and things. OnSeen is a veteran-friendly company.

About OPRA:
As a statewide association of service providers, OPRA is a leader in efforts to collaboratively build a statewide service system that meets the needs of its ultimate customers: Ohioans with developmental disabilities. Currently, OPRA's Membership consists of 177 provider organizations, both for-profit and not-for-profit, providing services to more than 45,000 Ohioans with developmental disabilities.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onseen-joins-opra-member-partner-program-to-deliver-favorable-access-to-its-livecare-solution-for-opra-member-providers-301508099.html

SOURCE OnSeen, Inc.

