Onshore oil and gas pipeline market size to grow by USD 16.68 billion; Growth opportunities led by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and ArcelorMittal SA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous comprises numerous players that offer pipeline construction services. The pipeline construction market is highly capital-intensive and demands industry expertise to carry out the operations. The industry is also marked by numerous regional and local pipeline construction vendors. However, established global players have the upper hand in terms of reliability, quality, and technological innovations. The drilling rig market size is forecast to grow by USD 16.68 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Request Latest PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2023-2027

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Scope

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report covers the following areas:

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report provide critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market growth in the gas pipeline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global oil and gas demand is increasing with an important shift toward gas as fuel for power generation and domestic consumption. Natural gas for power generation requires a continuous supply of natural gas that is achieved by constructing gas pipelines from the supply point to the power plant. With natural gas-fired power plants gaining prominence, gas pipelines will witness an increased demand during the forecast period.

Type

Geography

APAC will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for oil has put pressure on these countries as well as globally to meet the high demand in the future. This calls for the need to increase oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities in the region, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. New exploration policies have come up in India, which are expected to boost activities in the upstream oil and gas industry during the forecast period.

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist onshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market, vendors

Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Gas pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Oil pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 SSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 LSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 ERW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ArcelorMittal SA

12.4 Bechtel Corp.

12.5 BP Plc

12.6 Burrow Global LLC

12.7 Essar Global Fund Ltd.

12.8 GAIL (India) Ltd.

12.9 General Electric Co.

12.10 Gulf Companies

12.11 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

12.12 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.

12.13 JSW STEEL Ltd.

12.14 SAIPEM SpA

12.15 Salzgitter AG

12.16 TechnipFMC plc

12.17 Tenaris SA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

