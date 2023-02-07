U.S. markets closed

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market size to grow by USD 16.68 billion; Growth opportunities led by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and ArcelorMittal SA - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous comprises numerous players that offer pipeline construction services. The pipeline construction market is highly capital-intensive and demands industry expertise to carry out the operations. The industry is also marked by numerous regional and local pipeline construction vendors. However, established global players have the upper hand in terms of reliability, quality, and technological innovations. The drilling rig market size is forecast to grow by USD 16.68 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Scope

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report covers the following areas:

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report provide critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Application

The market growth in the gas pipeline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global oil and gas demand is increasing with an important shift toward gas as fuel for power generation and domestic consumption. Natural gas for power generation requires a continuous supply of natural gas that is achieved by constructing gas pipelines from the supply point to the power plant. With natural gas-fired power plants gaining prominence, gas pipelines will witness an increased demand during the forecast period.

  • Type

  • Geography

APAC will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for oil has put pressure on these countries as well as globally to meet the high demand in the future. This calls for the need to increase oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities in the region, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. New exploration policies have come up in India, which are expected to boost activities in the upstream oil and gas industry during the forecast period.

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Key highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist onshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market, vendors

The offshore oil and gas pipeline market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,754.62 million between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (oil and gas), sector (upstream, midstream, and downstream), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18% and reach an estimated value of USD 960.46 million by 2026. Furthermore, the report extensively covers the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (pipeline and LNG and terminal) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 16.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.56

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Gas pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Oil pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 SSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 LSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 ERW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ArcelorMittal SA

  • 12.4 Bechtel Corp.

  • 12.5 BP Plc

  • 12.6 Burrow Global LLC

  • 12.7 Essar Global Fund Ltd.

  • 12.8 GAIL (India) Ltd.

  • 12.9 General Electric Co.

  • 12.10 Gulf Companies

  • 12.11 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.

  • 12.13 JSW STEEL Ltd.

  • 12.14 SAIPEM SpA

  • 12.15 Salzgitter AG

  • 12.16 TechnipFMC plc

  • 12.17 Tenaris SA

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16-68-billion-growth-opportunities-led-by-abu-dhabi-national-oil-co-and-arcelormittal-sa---technavio-301739177.html

SOURCE Technavio

