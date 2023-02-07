Onshore oil and gas pipeline market size to grow by USD 16.68 billion; Growth opportunities led by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and ArcelorMittal SA - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous comprises numerous players that offer pipeline construction services. The pipeline construction market is highly capital-intensive and demands industry expertise to carry out the operations. The industry is also marked by numerous regional and local pipeline construction vendors. However, established global players have the upper hand in terms of reliability, quality, and technological innovations. The drilling rig market size is forecast to grow by USD 16.68 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Request Latest PDF Sample Report
Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Scope
The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report covers the following areas:
The onshore oil and gas pipeline market report provide critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Application
The market growth in the gas pipeline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global oil and gas demand is increasing with an important shift toward gas as fuel for power generation and domestic consumption. Natural gas for power generation requires a continuous supply of natural gas that is achieved by constructing gas pipelines from the supply point to the power plant. With natural gas-fired power plants gaining prominence, gas pipelines will witness an increased demand during the forecast period.
Type
Geography
APAC will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for oil has put pressure on these countries as well as globally to meet the high demand in the future. This calls for the need to increase oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities in the region, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. New exploration policies have come up in India, which are expected to boost activities in the upstream oil and gas industry during the forecast period.
Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2023-2027: Key highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist onshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market, vendors
Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 16.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
4.56
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Burrow Global LLC, Essar Global Fund Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., General Electric Co., Gulf Companies, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Salzgitter AG, Sentiec Oyj, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, and Zhejiang Kingland Pipeline and Technologies Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global onshore oil and gas pipeline market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Gas pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Oil pipelines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 SSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 LSAW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 ERW pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ArcelorMittal SA
12.4 Bechtel Corp.
12.5 BP Plc
12.6 Burrow Global LLC
12.7 Essar Global Fund Ltd.
12.8 GAIL (India) Ltd.
12.9 General Electric Co.
12.10 Gulf Companies
12.11 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
12.12 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.
12.13 JSW STEEL Ltd.
12.14 SAIPEM SpA
12.15 Salzgitter AG
12.16 TechnipFMC plc
12.17 Tenaris SA
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
