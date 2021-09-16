U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,469.00
    -35.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.80
    -6.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.50
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    -15.70 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.29 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.55
    -0.91 (-4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,963.73
    +497.28 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.81
    +35.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.54
    +37.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Forecasts by Type (Oil, Gas) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios Global Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market- our new study reveals trends, contracts, and predicted capital expenditure.

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150851/?utm_source=GNW

Aging Pipeline Infrastructure

One of the largest causes of pipeline accidents is their aging infrastructure. Majority of pipelines across the world are between 30 and 100 years old. These pipes were made of wrought iron, cast iron, and bare steel which are prone to corrosion and cracking. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. has approximately 2.6 million miles of oil & gas pipelines that are used to power industries, a majority of these pipelines are very old. Over the coming years companies are expected to invest in upgradation and replacement which is great opportunity companies in the pipeline market can exploit.

If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain’s report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2031, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Key questions answered are in this report
. How is the onshore oil & gas pipeline market evolving? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
. What are the upcoming contracts and regulatory policies/incentives in the market?
. Where is the oil & gas pipeline market heading?
. What is driving and restraining the onshore oil & gas pipeline market?
. Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
. What are the onshore oil & gas pipeline projects for these leading companies?
. What are the implication of onshore oil & gas pipeline projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

You need to discover how this will impact the onshore oil & gas pipeline market today, and over the next 10 years:
. Our 615 page report provides 426 tables and 411 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
. The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.
. Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth
. Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors

Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analysis reveal the pipeline project prospects
. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
. You find original analysis, with business outlooks and developments.
. Discover qualitative analysis (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and project developments.
. Discover additional pipeline length predictions for the world market and submarkets

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W, and U are discussed in this report.

Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline: By Type
. Oil
. Gas

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:
. North America
. U.S.
. Canada
. Mexico
. Europe
. United Kingdom
. Germany
. Russia
. Rest of Europe
. Asia Pacific
. China
. India
. Indonesia
. Rest of Asia Pacific
. Middle East & Africa
. Iran
. Egypt
. UAE
. Saudi Arabia
. Rest of Middle East
. South America
. Brazil
. Argentina
. Rest of South America

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the onshore oil & gas pipeline market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
. Berkshire Hathaway Energy
. Chevron Corporation
. China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
. ConocoPhillips Company
. Enbridge Inc.
. Energy Transfer LP
. Kinder Morgan Inc.
. Pembina Pipelines Corp.
. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.
. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, GAIL (India) Limited
. Tc Energy Corporation
. Tenaris S.A.
. TMK Group
. Williams Companies Inc.

Overall world revenue for onshore oil & gas pipeline market will surpass US$xx billion in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market report helps you

In summary, our 620+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market, with forecasts for Type, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 15 key national markets - See forecasts for the onshore oil & gas pipeline market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Russia, UK, China, India, Indonesia and UAE among other prominent economies.
. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the onshore oil & gas pipeline market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Berkshire Hathaway Energy, ConocoPhillips Company, Enbridge Inc., Tc Energy Corporation, TMK Group, Williams Companies Inc., Tenaris S.A., Kinder Morgan Inc., Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, GAIL (India) Limited, Energy Transfer LP, Plains All American Pipeline L.P., Chevron Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and Pembina Pipelines Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150851/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Why Lesser-Known Oil and Gas Stocks Soared Today

    With the rally in oil and natural gas prices showing no signs of slowing, investors in some stocks expect bigger returns going forward.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • When will Amazon stock skyrocket again?

    Amazon's stock may have a ways to go before it's loved again by investors, argues this veteran tech analyst.

  • Obscure Firm’s 1,219% Rise Shows Profit, Pain of Chip Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp. is hardly a household name in the tech industry. But the obscure Taiwanese company makes an essential component for chipmaking that has become the latest bottleneck for automakers and electronics companies suffering from semiconductor shortages.The component goes by the unwieldy name of Ajinomoto build-up film (ABF) substrate and it’s one of the least glamorous niches in the chips industry. It’s part of the packaging that protects the handful of

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.