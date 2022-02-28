U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

Onsite Launches Global Entertainment Division, Welcomes Industry Trailblazer and Longtime Leader of MusiCares® Charitable Partner to the Recording Academy, Debbie Carroll to Executive Team

Onsite Partners, Inc
·3 min read
Onsite Partners, Inc
Onsite Partners, Inc

NASHVILLE, TN, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Onsite, an international leader in the emotional and mental wellness space, is launching an innovative new division explicitly curated to meet the growing needs of the entertainment industry and shift the paradigm for those with public-facing professions. The entertainment space carries tremendous influence, faces unique challenges, and has a long, often tragic history of adversity, burnout, and stress. This harmful and preventable pattern impacts the entire entertainment ecosystem, creating a significant spillover effect on culture.

Onsite is a longtime established and trusted partner to the entertainment community with essential industry experience, relational equity, and proven results. Proper and consistent education, counsel, and support have an undeniable impact on the personal lives and, in turn, professional performance for artists, athletes, actors, authors, speakers, and those who work behind the scenes in ancillary supportive roles.

"Working in both entertainment and psychology has provided a unique vantage point from the intersection of mental wellness and music, sports, film, etc.," said Miles Adcox, Onsite Partners Chairman, and Proprietor. "Our experience has been instrumental in helping build a vision for a healthier entertainment landscape so artists, actors, athletes, and speakers can thrive interpersonally while building sustainable professional success. By cultivating proactive resources that go beyond symptom management and influence systemic change, this array of new services has the power to impact every aspect of the entertainment space and culture at large."

Joining the team to lead Onsite's entertainment division is Debbie Carroll, an accomplished executive steeped in the entertainment industry. Carroll has created scalable emotional health solutions in the areas of counseling, addiction recovery, human services, psychiatric care, coaching, and intensive outpatient care. For more than two decades, she has served as Vice President of Health and Human Services for MusiCares, a charitable partner of the Recording Academy.

"Debbie's exceptional leadership and clinical background combined with her deep expertise and understanding of the entertainment industry will ensure Onsite's multifaceted entertainment division is custom designed by a trusted industry professional who has dedicated her career to this work. She is uniquely positioned to understand the pressures placed on those living in the spotlight while juggling the demands of public-facing professions, and we are thrilled to have her joining the team," Adcox said.

"I am honored to be joining Onsite's executive team," Carroll said. "It's so exciting to draw on my understanding of the unique challenges within the entertainment community to create a portfolio of emotional health services to support creatives and public-facing professionals throughout their careers. We're seeing the overall rise in demand for these services, and I've witnessed the increased need in the entertainment industry, as well.

"Onsite has long been a respected leader in emotional health and well-being and has the reach and resources to positively impact the lives of creatives, media personalities, athletes, and others living and working in the public-eye," Carroll added.

Debbie will begin her new role on March 21st. An official rollout of Onsite Entertainment will launch in the coming months.

About Onsite Partners, Inc.

Onsite Partners, Inc., is a holding company providing emotional health and wellness services, in-person and digitally, via multiple brands, including Onsite Workshops, Milestones and Onsite, Onsite Adventures, Onsite Coaching and Consulting, and The Oaks. The Onsite family of brands provides services to thousands of clients annually in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and Central and South America. Onsite curates transformational emotional health experiences that combine some of the country's best therapeutic and clinical minds with its signature healing hospitality. Onsite's mission is to change lives through enhanced emotional health. Onsite's work has been featured on 20/20, Good Morning America, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Marie Claire, People, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, and more. For more information: onsiteworkshops.com.

Contact Information:
Lindsey Nobles, Vice President of Marketing
lnobles@onsiteworkshops.com
(615) 326-1988


