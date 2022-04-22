U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,641.17
    -1,142.85 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Ontario Energy Association Supports Electrification and Energy Transition Panel

·1 min read

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) commends the Ministry of Energy for launching an expert panel to provide advice to the Minister on various issues related to comprehensive integrated long-term energy planning in Ontario, including achieving a successful transition to a clean energy economy.

Ontario Energy Association (OEA) (CNW Group/Ontario Energy Association (OEA))
Ontario Energy Association (OEA) (CNW Group/Ontario Energy Association (OEA))

The OEA is pleased this element from its Energy Platform is being pursued by the provincial government. The OEA Energy Platform called for the government to initiate a comprehensive integrated energy planning process. This approach is needed to ensure Ontario finds the optimal path for consumers during the energy transition that maintains energy affordability and reliability while attracting the investments necessary to enable this transition in a timely fashion.

"The OEA commends the government for the establishment of the expert review panel," said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the Ontario Energy Association. "The work of this panel will be critically important in ensuring we find the optimal path to make sure Ontario's energy customers have access to reliable and affordable energy as we decarbonize our economy."

About the OEA: The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision making in Ontario. We represent Ontario's energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry. Learn more at www.energyontario.ca.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Association (OEA)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/22/c9389.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Uranium Stocks Melted Today

    There seemed to be no fresh news catalyst to explain the meltdown in uranium stocks, and they evidently rode the broad-based sell-off in commodity stocks Thursday. Chances are, uranium stocks would have fared much better otherwise given the latest updates coming from the industry. Among the factors that typically affect uranium stocks, prominent ones include uranium prices, fossil fuel prices, and developments in the nuclear energy industry.

  • Florida taxpayers may face $1 billion liability if Disney loses special status

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung discusses why Florida taxpayers may face a $1 billion liability if Disney loses its special status.

  • Did DeSantis Just Stick Florida Taxpayers With a $2B Disney Bill?

    Will Disney actually lose its special tax status and get absorbed into the surrounding counties? While Florida's Republican-led state legislature just passed a bill stripping Walt Disney World of those rights on April 21, actually implementing the change is much more complicated than passing it. The bill was introduced earlier this week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after a months-long feud over an earlier law banning the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida's public schools.

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney of special tax status

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the news surrounding Disney's special tax status following Florida Governor DeSantis' signing a bill to amend that.

  • Florida is about to crush a half century of special privileges for Disney in Florida. Where does the Magic Kingdom go from here?

    What started with Disney's opposition to DeSantis' "Don't Say Gay" bill has escalated into a major shift in the company's relationship with the state.

  • Russian official admits sanctions are crippling the economy as the country grapples with a selloff and mass shortages

    In testimony to the Russian parliament, the country’s central bank governor reveals just how close the economy came to a full-scale meltdown.

  • Russian General Lets Slip a Secret Plan to Invade Another Country and Seize Ukraine’s Entire Coastline

    Artyom AnikeevAs Russian troops tighten their grip on the strategic port town of Mariupol, their strategy is finally becoming clear. Russian military commander Rustam Minnekaev now says the second phase of President Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” is focused on establishing a “land corridor” from the Donbas all the way to Moldova, which would cut off the rest of Ukraine from the sea.“One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine. This

  • NextEra Energy Continues Generating High-Powered Growth

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is one of the fastest-growing utilities in the U.S., which is impressive considering that it's the largest one by customer count and market cap. NextEra Energy generated nearly $1.5 billion, or $0.74 per share, of adjusted earnings in the first quarter. The company benefited from strong results at its Florida-based electric utility (FPL) and solid performance from its energy resources segment.

  • ‘Oh No, Wait!’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Own Words Haunt Her

    John Bazemore/Pool/GettyRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was grilled under oath in court Friday as she sought to defend her place on the ballot for this year’s midterms—and had some trouble keeping track of her own wild past statements.Greene insisted she couldn’t remember much throughout her testimony Friday as she was asked about her involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Greene’s status on the May 14 primary ballot was challenged by a Georgian voter, who argued she should

  • DeSantis’s Disney Blow Marks New Culture War Phase Ahead of 2024 Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move against Walt Disney Co. this week shows he’s willing to take the Republican Party’s culture war to new heights -- with a frontal assault on one of his state’s biggest and most iconic employers -- as he jockeys for position in a potentially crowded 2024 presidential field.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia,

  • Will Disney leave Florida? How the company might respond in feud over special status

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and lawmakers are pushing to revoke Disney's special status in the state. How will the entertainment giant respond?

  • UPDATE 2-Florida governor signs bill stripping Disney of self-governing authority

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that strips Walt Disney Co of self-governing authority at its Orlando-area parks in retaliation for its opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools. The Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday approved the bill, which will eliminate the special governing jurisdiction that allows the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city. Within the 25,000-acre tract, it operates four theme parks, two water parks and 175 miles of roadway.

  • Storm Watch 2022: Time to Stock Up on Home-Improvement Shares?

    Accuweather delivered its forecast for the 2022 storm season in April, and the season looks to be a whopper. Home-improvement giants Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are on track for another banner season following gains over the last five years. Home Depot and Lowe's both posted new all-time-high share prices in October and November of 2021 as the storm season subsided.

  • EU admits rouble payments for Putin’s gas might not breach sanctions

    Britain is 'teetering on the brink of recession' as growth slows Budweiser taps turned off in Russia FTSE 100 falls 1.4c Pound slumps to lowest since 2020 lockdown Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Why it is so hard to forgive Emmanuel Macron Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Blockbuster cancer drug developed by Bay Area biotech at center of drug-pricing 'march-in' rights controversy

    Can federal agencies that fund early research tap a 42-year-old law to exercise "march-in" rights to get a drug made for a lower price? And could that stifle innovation?

  • Meet the Phoenix Ghost, a secretive new drone the U.S. fast-tracked for delivery to Ukraine

    The “kamikaze drone” is similar to switchblade drones the U.S. has already provided to Ukraine.

  • How to prepare your finances for another recession: ‘We think a hard landing will ultimately be unavoidable’

    Two years after the short, sharp pandemic-related recession, Wall Street is once again warning of a new recession on the horizon. The COVID-19-induced recession formally started February 2020 and ended April 2020, but policymakers and regular people are still grappling with the aftereffects. The Federal Reserve is trying to tame inflation, now at four-decade highs.

  • UPDATE 3-House Republicans ask Twitter board to retain records tied to Musk offer

    A group of 18 U.S. House Republicans sent Twitter board members a letter on Friday asking them to preserve all records and materials relating to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, laying the groundwork for a potential investigation. "As Congress continues to examine Big Tech and how to best protect Americans’ free speech rights, this letter serves as a formal request that you preserve all records and materials relating to Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, including Twitter’s consideration and response to this offer, and Twitter’s evaluation of its shareholder interests with respect to Musk’s offer," said the letter signed by the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, and others on the committee.

  • Russian General Announces Plan to Invade Moldova after Ukraine

    Rustam Minnekayev, a Russian General announced plans to invade the Transnistria region of Moldova on Friday.

  • Early signs that the Fed's plan might be working: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 22, 2022.