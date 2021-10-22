Ontario Energy Board announces no change to electricity prices for households and small businesses

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) announced today that electricity prices for households and small businesses will not change as of November 1, 2021 under the Regulated Price Plan (RPP). The winter Time-of-Use (TOU) hours and the change in the Tier threshold for residential customers on Tiered pricing will take effect November 1 as usual.

Effective November 1, 2021 the Ontario government's Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will be changed to 17.0%. The OER is a pre-tax credit that appears at the bottom of electricity bills. For a typical residential customer[1] who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month the OER would decrease bills by about $20.90 each month.

The TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2021 under the RPP are shown in the table below. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply:

Winter TOU Price Periods November 1, 2021 TOU Prices Off-Peak (Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays) 8.2 ¢/kWh Mid-Peak (Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) 11.3 ¢/kWh On-Peak (Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.) 17.0 ¢/kWh

The table below shows the prices for customers paying Tiered prices:



Winter Tier Thresholds November 1, 2021 Tiered Prices Tier 1 Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month 9.8 ¢/kWh Tier 2 Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month 11.5 ¢/kWh

______________________ [1] The total bill impact for individual customers across the province may vary depending on the customer's electricity usage and the utility that serves them.

Residential and small business customers can choose their price plan, either TOU or Tiered prices. The OEB has an online bill calculator to help customers who are considering a switch in price plans. For more information, see oeb.ca/choice.

Programs to Support Electricity Customers

Find out about low-income bill payment support programs at oeb.ca/billhelp.

Learn more about the Ontario government's electricity support programs at ontario.ca/yourelectricitybill.

In addition, under the OEB's winter disconnection ban electricity distributors cannot disconnect residential customers for non-payment from November 15, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

The OEB is the independent regulator of Ontario's electricity and natural gas sectors. It protects the interests of individuals and supports the collective advancement of the people of Ontario. Its goal is to deliver public value through prudent regulation and independent adjudicative decision-making which contributes to Ontario's economic, social and environmental development.

Ce document est aussi disponible en français.

For more information, please visit the OEB website at oeb.ca or contact us directly.

