Ontario Engineering regulator announces appointment of Jennifer Quaglietta as Chief Executive Officer/Registrar

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), the licensing and regulating body for professional engineers and engineering in the province, is pleased to announce that its Council has appointed Jennifer Quaglietta, ICD.D, P.Eng, MBA, CHE, PMP, LLSSGB as PEO's chief executive officer/registrar effective January 9, 2023.

As registrar, Quaglietta will be responsible for PEO's administration of the Professional Engineers Act. Under the authority of the act, PEO licenses professional engineers, and sets standards for and regulates engineering in Ontario so that the public interest is served and protected. She will succeed Johnny Zuccon, P.Eng., FEC, who announced his intention to retire in March 2022.

"On behalf of our Council, I'm thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our organization," said PEO President Nick Colucci, P.Eng., P.Eng., BASc., MBA, FEC.

"Jennifer has achieved extensive success and leadership in activities supporting public protection, policy and strategy, operations, and quality improvement. These skills will be invaluable as we continue to fulfil our legislative mandate while advancing our enterprise-wide transformation through such notable initiatives as implementing a mandatory continuing professional program for licence holders and creating a more efficient, transparent and objective licensing system that complies with recent amendments to the Fair Access to Regulatory Professions and Compulsory Trades Act."

Quaglietta previously served as vice president, performance excellence and information services at the Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada (HIROC), where she led the transformation of HIROC's organization, practices and thinking to enable a culture of innovation and agility in support of a safer healthcare system across Canada.

A Certified Health Executive with the Canadian College of Health Leaders, and an Industry Affiliate with the Centre for Healthcare Engineering at the University of Toronto, Quaglietta is a graduate of the Master of Business Administration program from the Rotman School of Management and the University of Toronto's Bachelor of Applied Science and Engineering program. She holds the Institute of Corporate Directors Designation, Project Management Professional designation, professional engineer designation, and is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

About Professional Engineers Ontario
Under the authority of the Professional Engineers Act, PEO governs over 91,500 licence and certificate holders and regulates professional engineering in Ontario. Established on June 14, 1922, PEO's mission is to regulate and advance the practice of engineering to protect the public interest. Its vision is to be the trusted leader in professional self-regulation. Professional engineering safeguards life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment. Professional engineers can be identified by the P.Eng. after their names. Holders of limited licences can be identified by LEL or LET after their names.

SOURCE Professional Engineers Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/17/c5845.html

