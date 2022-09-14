Ontario Health Coalition: Press Conference: Advocates Respond to Ford Government’s New Law Violating the Rights of Elderly Hospital Patients

Ontario Health Coalition

The following is a statement by the Ontario Health Coalition:

What: Leading advocates for elderly patients are responding to the Health Minister’s statement about the regulations.

The Ford government made a statement today regarding the regulations for Bill 7, which was passed without public consultation at the end of August. The new law, disingenuously titled “More Beds, Better Care Act”, gives new powers to hospitals to assess patients waiting for long-term care beds in hospitals without their consent, share their personal information with an array of corporations without their consent, to fill in an application without consent and to admit them into a long-term care home without their consent.

The Health Minister released details regarding planned regulations to be implemented starting September 21, 2022, thus there will be no normal 30-60 day consultation period on the regulations. The government appears to have expanded the number of services for which patients may be waiting. They are planning to expand who is targeted by this legislation to include people waiting for home care and other community care as well. They have announced plans to charge patients $400 a day if they do not move out of hospitals to a place to which they do not want to go, overriding their right to consent. In Southern Ontario they have announced plans to move people up to 70 km and in Northern Ontario up to 150 km away. Very disturbingly, not one part of the Ford government’s statement gave any recognition whatsoever to the patient’s right to consent. A number of false and incorrect statements were made by the Minister. These issues will be covered in the press conference.

The Coalition is inviting media to a press conference Thursday September 15 at noon by Zoom as follows:

When: Thursday September 15 at 12 p.m. by Zoom.

Speakers: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition; Jane Meadus, lawyer and institutional advocate, Advocacy Centre for the Elderly

