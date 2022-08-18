U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,283.74
    +9.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,999.04
    +18.72 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,965.34
    +27.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.73
    +13.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.63
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0094
    -0.0086 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0117 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8480
    +0.7580 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,392.38
    +43.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.74
    +1.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Ontario Health Coalition response to Ford government’s plans to move seniors out of hospitals & privatize hospital diagnostics and surgeries to for-profit clinics and hospitals

Ontario Health Coalition
·8 min read
Ontario Health Coalition
Ontario Health Coalition

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ford government released what it called a five-point health care plan this morning in a press conference. In summary:

  • On COVID-19 there was nothing new.

  • On the unprecedented staffing crisis in Ontario’s hospitals, long-term care and home care, there was another in a long string of reannouncements of plans to bring in thousands of new staff in a series of ad hoc measures, similar to what we have heard before. The government remains intransigent on revoking Bill 124. There remains no plan that is anywhere near sufficient nor urgent enough to deal with the staffing crisis.

  • There were, in addition, two very serious and negative announcements, including plans to privatize Ontario’s public hospital surgeries and diagnostics to for-profit clinics, and new legislation to enable the government to move seniors waiting for long-term care out of hospital beds into long-term care homes not of their choosing.

“Cutting through all the bafflegab, today’s announcement had very little to improve public health care and a lot to promote for-profit privatization,” said Natalie Mehra, executive director. “The bottom line is the Ford government is using the health care crisis to privatize Ontario’s public hospital services and to push seniors out to fill long-term care beds in the worst nursing homes that no one wants to go to because they have terrible reputations, most of them for-profit. It is all couched in very carefully selected and manipulative language, but the actual policy changes they are proposing are clear and they clearly benefit for-profit companies at the expense of patients, particularly seniors.”

The Coalition issued the following fact checker on the Ford government statements and what these announcements mean:

Health staffing crisis

The Ford government has repeatedly announced that they are going to bring in thousands, even tens of thousands of PSWs and nurses over the last two years. They continue to ignore entirely the critical shortage of health professionals (MRI, CT and Laboratory Technologists, Respiratory Therapists and others). Despite the government’s repeated announcements, the staff have not materialized and Ontario’s hospital critical and emergency care are now in an unprecedented staffing crisis. The government has not acted upon comprehensive recommendations to attract back staff who have left and to urgently enact emergency measures to mitigate the crisis. The Minister of Health continued today to fail to acknowledge that there is a crisis.

The supposed plan for 6,000 staff announced today and 400 internationally trained nurses bear no relation to the actual shortages. There are more than 20,000 nursing vacancies in Ontario. Hospitals are closing MRIs overnight and respiratory therapists (responsible for ventilating COVID-19 patents and others) describe being unable to do all the overtime they are being called upon to do. Ontario long-term care homes require 37,000 nurses and PSWs to meet care needs and crisis level shortages continue across the province. Home care also has an unprecedented staffing shortage leaving patients without any access to home care or left at home waiting with home visits missed.

The claims by Premier Ford that it is normal for emergency departments and critical care to shut down in hospitals across the province is false. In the Ontario Health Coalition’s fifty years of existence, the widespread closures we are seeing this summer have never happened before. In fact, emergency department closures are very rare and have only happened in a few small hospitals as a last resort. We are not aware of critical care units shutting down due to shortages ever.

The Health Minister’s refusal to acknowledge that there is an unprecedented health care staffing crisis is disputed by everyone from line physicians, nurses, health professionals and PSWs to the leaders of long-term care, home care and clinical hospital leaders. The current crisis is unprecedented and very real. It is threatening needed care for patients.

Despite the Premier’s claim that the government cannot control price gauging by private for-profit staffing agencies, the Premier announced in the pandemic that he would stop price gauging and even launched a toll-free number for Ontarians to report it. The previous government agreed to make amendments to legislation to require a reduction in the use of agency staff. It is false that the government has no power over the corrosive practices and predatory pricing of the for-profit staffing industry.

For-profit privatization of hospitals

So-called “Independent Health Facilities” are in fact private for-profit clinics. Ontario’s Auditor General reports that 98% of the IHFs are for-profit. The Private Hospitals Act (1973) banned any new private for-profit hospitals fifty years ago, for good reason.

It is false for the Minister to assert that privatizing the provision of hospital surgeries and diagnostics will not result in two-tier health care and user charges for patients. Across Canada the overwhelming majority of hospital surgeries and MRIs/CTs are done in public hospitals operated on a non-profit basis in the public interest. However, there have been ongoing attempts to privatize these services by governments close to the for-profit corporations. We have, multiple times called every private clinic in the country and have caught the majority of them charging patients thousands of dollars for health care services. We have published the transcripts of those calls and surveys of hundreds of patients giving the evidence of these violations of the Canada Health Act and provincial laws that prohibit charging patients user fees amounting to double, quadruple or even five-times the cost under public health care. ($1000 for an MRI that costs around $300 under OHIP. $2000 for cataract surgery that costs $550 under OHIP.) The evidence is that the private clinics sell all kinds of medically unnecessary add ons, upsell extra unneeded diagnostic tests to elderly patients, and engage in unethical self-referral, requiring their patients to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket charges. The evidence is that the for-profit privatization of public hospital services poses an existential threat to single-tier public medicare.

The Ontario Health Coalition held 20 press conferences in the months leading into the election warning that the Ford government was planning to privatize surgeries and diagnostics. They categorically denied it in numerous media interviews but are now, a few months after the election doing precisely what they proclaimed they were not planning to do. Here is a sampling of the Ford government spokesperson’s statements weeks before the provincial election call:

“These claims are categorically false,” said Hilkene. “To be clear, the government is committed to supporting the province’s public health care system. The use or function of private hospitals and independent health facilities in Ontario is not being expanded or changed.” Their statements are available here, here and here.

Forced movement of seniors into long-term care homes not of their choice

Long-Term Care Minister Paul Caladra’s claims that this initiative is to allow conversation is so manipulative as to be false. Obviously hospital discharge planners already have the ability, and have always had the ability, to have conversations with patients to move them out of hospitals. What they are not allowed to do is coerce patients. Patients already have to choose a minimum of five LTC homes to shortlist and there are an array of measures to pressure patients to move out of hospitals. Already coercive tactics to push the elderly out of hospitals without care or to inadequate places is one of the most common causes of complaint received by patient advocates. The change proposed by the government enables them to push elderly patients into places not of their choosing.

The claim that these moves will be temporary is false. The life expectancy of seniors entering long-term care is 18 months. Many will never make it to a home of their choice. Many will die in a place they do not want to live.

The claim that this will fix the hospital staffing crisis is false. Emergency departments and Intensive care units are staffed by specialized RNs and health professionals. Alternate care units where seniors are waiting for long-term care are staffed by PSWs and RPNs primarily. They are not transferable.

We think this announcement is about filling up the beds of the long-term care homes that are empty – the worst homes, primarily for-profits where no one wants to go. The public and non-profit homes have always had longer wait lists than the for-profits. Since the horrific exposés in the pandemic, Ontarians more widely have heard about the terrible long-term care homes and do not choose them for their shortlists. The LTC operators do not get full funding unless their beds are 98% full. Forcing or otherwise pressuring the elderly into terrible homes that they do not want to go to, especially as it is likely the place will they will die, is odious.

Media note: please note that the odious description of seniors as “taking up” hospital beds that we have heard all day on major newscasts is ageist and wrong. Seniors have the same right to hospital care as younger people. They do not “take up” resources that they are not entitled to. They are not bed blockers. They have suffered enormously and died as a result of discriminatory policies pushing them out of hospitals, refusing them access to hospital care when they needed it, refusing transfers to hospitals from long-term care, particularly in the pandemic.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director 416-230-6402


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. government asks monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic to find partners

    The U.S. government asks Bavarian Nordic, the sole manufacturer of a monkeypox vaccine, to find new partners.

  • FDA Clears Curis' Lymphoma Study, Keeping Leukemia Trial Still Stalled

    The FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's (NASDAQ: CRIS) TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study of emavusertib after reviewing the comprehensive data package submitted by the company. "We are working with our clinical sites to quickly resume enrollment of new patients in this study in the third quarter," said James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. Previously, Curis announced that the FDA had placed separate partial clinical holds on the TakeAim Leukemia and TakeAim Lymphoma studi

  • FDA Approves Bluebird’s $2.8 Million Gene Therapy for Rare Blood Disease

    The FDA approved a first-of-its-kind treatment from Bluebird Bio that represents a potential cure for a rare blood disorder at a price of $2.8 million per patient.

  • U.S. to end purchase of COVID-19 vaccines as industry pivots to commercial market

    Vaccines, treatments and tests will soon all be commercially available. But what that means for consumers' out-of-pocket costs is unclear.

  • Novavax's Covid-19 Vaccine Cleared For Use In New Zealanders Aged 12-17

    New Zealand's Medsafe has granted expanded provisional approval for Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 through 17. The provisional approval was based on data from the ongoing pediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 2,247 adolescents aged 12 through 17. In the pediatric expansion, Nuvaxovid achieved its primary effectiveness endpoint and demonstrated 80% overall clinical efficacy when the Delta variant was predominant. Relat

  • U.S. Plans to Shift Bill for Covid Shots and Treatments to Insurers, Patients

    The Biden administration is planning for an end to its practice of paying for Covid-19 shots and treatments, shifting more control of pricing and coverage to the healthcare industry in ways that could generate sales for companies—and costs for consumers—for years to come. The Department of Health and Human Services intends to hold a planning session on Aug. 30 that would bring together representatives from drugmakers, pharmacies and state health departments with a stake in a Covid-19 treatment industry. Both the Trump and Biden administrations always planned to shift the bill for Covid-19 shots and treatments from the federal government to individuals eventually.

  • NBC News’ Richard Engel says his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died

    NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel announced Thursday that his son Henry, 6, has died. “Our beloved son Henry passed away.

  • HCA Healthcare acquires Stone Oak facility

    HCA Healthcare, the 50% owner of San Antonio’s Methodist Healthcare, has bought a significant ownership stake in the Stone Oak Surgery Center on Loop 1604. HCA Healthcare’s Ambulatory Surgery Division will co-own the Alamo City facility with its 11 physician partners. “HCA Healthcare, through its affiliate, Methodist Healthcare, secured controlling interest in Stone Oak Surgery Center,” HCA spokesperson Pam Tate confirmed.

  • BLRX: September NDA

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BLRX READ THE FULL BLRX RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results On August 16, 2022, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) reported 2Q:22 operational and financial results in a press release concurrent with the filing of Form 6-K . A conference call and webcast were hosted later that morning. Key highlights since the previous update in May

  • Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act contains five new healthcare benefits for retirees. Because Congressional Democrats in the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act through the reconciliation process, its healthcare provisions apply only to Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs. Consider … Continue reading → The post Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bluebird bio nabs major win with first FDA approval following split

    Somerville gene therapy firm bluebird bio Inc. has scored its first approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration following its business split late last year.

  • GSK NDA for Myelofibrosis Candidate Gets FDA Acceptance

    GSK's NDA for momelotinib for treating myelofibrosis was based on data from key phase III studies, including the pivotal MOMENTUM study.

  • Ending Bad Cholesterol With a Single Injection—an Opportunity for Brave Investors

    Verve’s effort to lower patients’ levels of bad cholesterol with a single injection is gradually making clinical progress and would be a significant upgrade from statins and other medicines currently available.

  • Did Sarepta Therapeutics Just Unveil a Breakthrough?

    As one of the leading genetic medicine companies on the planet, Sarepta Therapeutics is on the forefront of many nerdy advances. It was the first drug developer to earn U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for products treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder impacting muscle development. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics currently boasts over 37 pipeline programs, including 21 assets in gene therapy alone.

  • Column: Amazon's acquisition of a medical firm may not disrupt healthcare, but could disrupt your life

    Amazon's bid for One Medical raises troubling questions about health data privacy and marketing practices.

  • Gilead Sciences Announces Collaboration With Morehouse School of Medicine and Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy To Address Inequities in HIV Care

    FOSTER CITY, Calif., ATLANTA and NEW ORLEANS, August 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced a new health equity collaboration with the Satcher Health Leadership...

  • White House: Updated boosters for adults, teens expected in a few weeks

    White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha said Wednesday evening that updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in “a few short weeks” for everyone over the age of 12. “The vaccines that are coming in a few short weeks are specifically designed for the virus that’s out there, and I believe it’s…

  • More Audits Are on the Way for Taxpayers. How to Respond if You’re Targeted.

    Taxpayers who take big deductions relative to income, own a business structured as a partnership or S corporation, trade crypto, or have income from foreign sources face increased likelihood of an IRS audit.

  • FDA Approves Bluebird Bio’s Pricey Gene Therapy

    bluebird bio developed the therapy to treat the blood disorder beta-thalassemia. Existing treatments are even more expensive.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's Drug News, NVAX & MRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from Gilead (GILD) and Moderna (MRNA) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.