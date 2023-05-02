U.S. markets closed

Ontario Health Coalitions announce first 500 voting stations in citizen-led referendum

·2 min read
Ontario Health Coalition

Advocates are gearing up in advance of final vote on Bill 60, the Ford Government’s hospital privatization legislation, expected next week

TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All press conferences will be visual with leaflets, ballots, ballot boxes, maps of voting stations, ribbons and volunteers, including those on Zoom. In each press conference a large group of volunteers will announce the first 500 voting stations organized in the community-led referendum. The Coalition will announce the next steps in this unprecedented effort to stop the privatization of Ontario’s public hospital services.

All press conferences are on Thursday, May 4 at the listed times.

Local coalitions in additional communities will be making announcements in coming days.

Ontario-wide – Ontario & Toronto Health Coalitions

When:

 

Thursday May 4, 10:00 am

Where:

 

Outside Toronto General Hospital, on University Avenue, just south of College St, Toronto, ON

Who:

 

Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition Executive Director, 416-230-6402, ontariohealthcoalition@gmail.com

 

 

 

Peel Region Health Coalition

When:

 

Thursday May 4th, 5:00 pm

Where:  

 

55 Queensway West, Mississauga (across the street from the Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Hospital)

Who:   

 

Mohammad Ali Aumeer, Peel Health Coalition Co-Chair, 416-770-7858 or peelregionhc@gmail.com

 

 

 

Waterloo Health Coalition

When:

 

Thursday May 4, 10:00 am

Where:

 

Online/Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85413626661

Who:   

 

Jim Stewart, 519-588-5841, waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com

 

 

 

London Health Coalition

When: 

 

Thursday May 4, 11:00 am

Where: 

 

MPP Rob Flack’s office, 750 Talbot St. Suite 201, St Thomas, ON

Who:  

 

Peter Bergmanis, 519-860-4403, pbergmanis@rogers.com

 

 

 

Guelph Health Coalition

When: 

 

Thursday May 4, 10:00 am

Where: 

 

Online/Zoom

 

 

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvcOyurTgiG9fiHk_Gs9cObAvqiOkGLE1x#/registration

Who:  

 

Brit Hancock, 289-690-6758, guelphdistricthealthcoalition@gmail.com

 

 

 

Haliburton Highlands LTC Coalition

When:

 

Thursday May 4, 12:00 pm

Where:   

 

Minden ON, Deep Bay Rd. at entrance to HHHS, at the sign

Who: 

 

Bonnie Roe, hhltccoalition@gmail.com

 

 

 

Chatham Kent, Wallaceburg-Walpole Island and Sarnia Lambton Health Coalitions

When:

 

Thursday May 4, 10:00 am

Where:  

 

Online / Zoom Meeting

 

 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83578334531?pwd=QXFvRVZNMnFZOXFwUytsbkpvY1dmQT09

 

 

Meeting ID: 835 7833 4531; Passcode: 985976

Who:

 

Shirley Roebuck, 226-402-2724, goddess@bell.net

 

 

 

Niagara Health Coalition

When:  

 

Thursday May 4th, at 11:30 am

Where: 

 

In front of the Welland hospital on King St, Welland, ON

Who:   

 

Sue Hotte, 905-932-1646 niagarahealthcoalition@yahoo.ca

 

 

 

North Bay Health Coalition

When:

 

Thursday May 4th, at 4:00 pm

Where:

 

335 Main St, North Bay, ON

Who:

 

Henri Giroux, 705-471-7746, hgiroux1@hotmail.com

 

 

 

Peterborough Health Coalition

When:

 

Thursday May 4th, at 11:00 am

Where:  

 

OPSEU Office, 1800 Landsdowne St West, Maple Ridge Plaza, Peterborough, ON

Who:   

 

Marion Burton, 705-868-7352, marionburton@nexicom.net


For more information:
Natalie Mehra, executive director 416-230-6402 cell, Lubaba Gemma, campaign organizer 647-975-1845 cell.