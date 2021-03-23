U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.25
    -18.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,458.00
    -161.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,031.25
    -40.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.60
    -32.70 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.30
    -2.26 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.87
    -1.08 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0103 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4710
    -0.3490 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,784.62
    -2,669.82 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.26
    -54.19 (-4.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,693.85
    -32.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Ontario Injured Workers Bring Concerns to the United Nations

Injured Workers Community Legal Clinic
·2 min read

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 22nd and 24th the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) will be holding a “General discussion on the right of persons with disabilities to work and employment”, examining section 27 of the CRPD. https://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/CRPD/Pages/GeneralDiscussions.aspx

The Ontario Network of Injured Workers Groups (ONIWG) has made a submission sharing our experiences in Ontario that builds on our previous submission in 2019 that points out how the practice of “deeming” violates Canada’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“Workers’ compensation is a critical lifeline for people who get injured on the job,” says Steve Mantis, chair of ONIWG’s Research Action Committee that prepared the submission. “Deeming denies people the right to income security when they are unable to get back to work because of a workplace injury.”

“Deeming creates poverty for injured workers with permanent disabilities,” says Janet Paterson, president of ONIWG. “The number of injured workers whose benefits are so far below the poverty line they have to turn to social assistance is shocking.”

In the submission, ONIWG requests:

  • that the new general comment advise all governments to ensure that employment injury compensation systems adopt follow-up reporting on the employment outcomes of work injury compensation claimants with long-term work-acquired disabilities;

  • requests that all governments ensure humane and dignified treatment of people with work-acquired disabilities in the employment injury benefit system;

  • asks all governments to ensure protection against discrimination for people with work-acquired disabilities in the employment injury benefit system. Disabled workers should not be discriminated against for filing a claim for income security and should not have to fear termination of employment or the pressure to end their medical treatment from employers who are concerned about maintaining a low experience rating;

  • requests that the new General Comment state that income security for people with work-acquired disabilities is a fundamental human right, and that income security must be sufficient so that people are able to live a dignified human life.

For further information contact: Steve Mantis at 807-767-9633


Recommended Stories

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stocks, bonds and the lira tumbled as the shock dismissal of the central bank chief triggered concern the country is headed for a fresh bout of currency turbulence.In one of the sharpest selloffs in years, the Borsa Istanbul Index lost more than 9%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading. The lira also weakened more than 9%, while yields on Turkish local and dollar bonds soared.Investors also sold shares of European banks with ties to Turkey. Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, which owns about half of lender Garanti, sank over 7%.The turmoil underscores concern that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s removal of Naci Agbal after just four months as governor marks an end to a period of policy orthodoxy that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes after a 20% retreat last year. Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu, a columnist and university professor, has been a critic of the recent interest-rate increases enacted under Agbal’s stewardship, including last week’s larger-than-expected hike.“The replacement of the CBRT governor is a major blow to investor confidence in Turkey,” wrote Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Not surprisingly, geographical proximity leaves Europe most exposed.”BBVA $60 Billion Turkish Assets a Focus; ING, BNP Exposure SmallThe lira’s decline puts it within a few percentage points of a record low reached on Nov. 6, the day before Agbal was appointed. It was trading at 7.919 to the dollar at 10:45 a.m. in New York after weakening to 8.4707 in early Asian hours, when liquidity for emerging-market currencies tends to be thinner.The rush to sell the currency as markets reopened Monday overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to a foreign-currency trader familiar with the transactions who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.Erdogan’s decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, has sparked speculation that the country will once again start easing interest rates. Before Agbal, investors frequently criticized Turkey’s monetary authority as being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018, when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.The dismissal “has ignited policy uncertainty and points to institutional challenges, adding risks to financial conditions,” wrote Moody’s Investors Service analysts including Madhavi Bokil and Dima Cvetkova in a note.Some 875 basis points of interest-rate increases since November, including Thursday’s 200 basis-point increase, had helped made the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, bringing foreign capital back into Turkish markets.A “haze of volatility” has returned to Turkish markets, Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note. “The market had been warming up to a more normalized monetary policy since November. This move is a big blow to these hopes.”Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Monday that Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime. The government will prioritize price stability, and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, he said.“Markets can take some encouragement from recommitment to no capital controls and fact that state banks and presumably central bank have been selling dollars and have got the lira back below 8,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. “I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira.”Market SnapshotThe Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, in which foreigners have a larger presence, fell 9.9%.The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond rose 483 basis points to 18.89% at close.The 10-year benchmark dollar bond yield increased 138 basis points to 7.344%.Turkey’s five-year credit-default swaps jumped the most on record, to 455 basis points.Three-month options volatility on the lira reached 34%.Kavcioglu pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The paper criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page on Friday, saying the decision “turned a deaf ear” to Turkey’s 83 million people, would hurt economic growth and primarily benefits “London-based owners of hot money.”In a column published by Yeni Safak on Feb. 9, Kavcioglu said it was “saddening” to see columnists, bankers and business organizations in Turkey seeking economic stability in high interest rates at a time when other countries had negative rates. He also seconded Erdogan’s unorthodox theory on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, saying that raising interest rates would “indirectly open the way to increasing inflation.”Most economists think the opposite is true.Hold the LineLast year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps totaled about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereThe lira’s weakness could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.“Right now, the bigger question is whether we can avoid a liquidity shock/credit event and whether it makes sense to sell into a market that’s already pricing in quite a bit of risk,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in New York.Japanese PositionsWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.Among those who find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions made up almost 86% of the total lira-yen positions traded on the Tokyo Financial Exchange on Friday, the most among 14 major currency pairs, based on the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipates a reversal on some of the recent hot money inflows.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Updates market pricing throughout, adds Moody’s comments in ninth paragraph and Columbia Threadneedle comments in fifth to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Death of a Treasury Bull Market Rocks Faith in Market Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks may be catching a breather in Monday trading, but the aftershocks from the sharpest bond selloff in almost five decades are set to reverberate across investing strategies hitched to the cheap-money era.Consider the troublesome cross-asset linkages out there. Technology stocks have become ever-more sensitive to U.S. debt, with co-movements turning the most negative since 1999, according to Bank of America Corp.Volatile currencies from the Mexican peso to Australian dollar have become more vulnerable to Treasury gyrations. Meanwhile, the short-term link between bonds and the S&P 500 have spiked to the most positive since 2016 -- signaling the growing threat of concurrent declines across both assets.As the U.S. experiment with run-it-hot economics spurs the demise of the long-dated Treasury bull market, strategies tied to the low-rate era look dangerous. And that raises the prospect of fresh selling to come.“The duration heuristic is the most powerful force in the market at present,” Warren Pies, founder of 3Fourteen Research, wrote in a note. “The pandemic -- and our collective response to it -- has created this situation.”While the Treasury rout has been taking place for good economic reasons -- juicing trades that ride the business cycle -- some of the biggest market winners of the past year still look vulnerable.Take Big Tech. While they have not always shown a positive link with bonds, the likes of Facebook Inc. and Netflix Inc. are by nature long-duration trades. When economic growth plunged in the pandemic, investors bought these equities for their promise of long-term profits discounted at record-low rates.With the U.S. economy expected to expand at the fastest pace since the 1980s while bond yields are on the rise, the sector has become less attractive -- while cyclicals like energy and financials have regained favor.In fact, U.S. tech stocks are even more vulnerable to higher rates now than during the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when the Federal Reserve signaled a reduction in its asset purchases, BofA strategists led by Andy Pham wrote in a note.The Nasdaq 100 rose almost 2% in Monday trading as Treasury yields dipped, underscoring the close ties between the two.All this is a problem for those chasing U.S. large-cap benchmarks where tech is easily the chunkiest sector. It’s also an issue for a classic 60/40 portfolio.One way of figuring out duration risk in stocks is to invert dividend yields, an indication of how long it would take an investor to recoup their initial investment, other things being equal. By that measure, a portfolio with 60% in the S&P 500 and 40% in Treasuries would have highest duration in some two decades, according to Jeroen Blokland.“Equity duration has steadily increased over the last decade as the weight of technology stocks, very high duration stocks, has risen to all-time highs,” the Robeco portfolio manager wrote on the asset manager’s website. “As a result, portfolio duration has increased as well, as both bond duration and equity duration have spiked.”Stock sectors have fluctuated in the past month by more than what is implied by their historical relationship with rates, suggesting the market is pricing in another 15 to 25 basis point gain in 10-year yields, UBS Group AG strategists led by Keith Parker wrote in a note last week.All this is causing headaches for some of Wall Street’s hottest products.Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF at Ark Investment Management was one of the best performing funds in the U.S. in 2020. But the ARK Innovation ETF, ticker ARKK, is down 20% from a February peak after being caught up in the fallout of rocketing rates.Risky BusinessSensitivity to rates has been elevated in credit, too. Duration in the $43.5 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD) climbed to a record 10.3 years later last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s fallen to 9.7 years now, with the fund slumping around 6.5% this year amid the Treasury yield surge.Meanwhile in currency markets, commodity-exposed nations including Mexico, Australia and Canada have been in the line of fire thanks to bonds, according to BofA. “The rate rise has contributed materially to a synchronized, risk-off environment across rates, equities, and FX,” strategists wrote in a Thursday note.A JPMorgan Chase & Co. index of EM currencies has dropped nearly 3% from a one-year high reached last month.Morgan Stanley, for its part, is bearish on emerging-market currencies on expectations that few central banks will raise rates fast enough to counteract the effects of rising U.S. yields, strategists led by James Lord wrote.That would mark a break from the past year, when those exchange rates caught a break from a depreciating dollar as risk appetite recovered.The silver lining in all this? Investing strategies that ride the business cycle are picking up the slack. A long-short value strategy, for example, is set for its best quarter since 2001, a Bloomberg index shows.“As long as bond yields are moving higher, value has a chance to perform,” JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thai Central Bank Seeks to Allay Fears on Bond Registration Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- Global funds will continue to have unfettered access to Thai bonds even when a rule on registration takes effect, the central bank said as it sought to allay concern the regulation could be used to curb speculative flows.The proposal, which will kick off in October, requires foreign funds to open segregated onshore accounts instead of relying on omnibus facilities from international clearing firms such as Euroclear Ltd. This would enable officials to identify the ultimate holder of the nation’s bonds, doing away with the anonymity provided by global depositories which tend to combine transactions.The regulation will help officials understand investors’ behavior, and isn’t intended to limit trading and speculation, Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Vachira Arromdee said in a March 22 email interview. Policy makers don’t have a target for foreign ownership of Thai bonds as it’s crucial to have a diversified investor base, she added.“We have been closely monitoring the impact of inflow/outflow and asset price changes in the Thai financial markets to ensure stability, which is crucial for supporting the economic recovery,” Vachira said.The move to increase surveillance of the bond market comes as the central bank steps up efforts to deter speculative flows to rein in the baht. A rally in the Thai currency last quarter has cooled after policy makers relaxed rules on capital outflows and warned that rapid gains could hurt the economy.The central bank said in November the registration “will allow close monitoring of investors’ behaviors and thereby enable the implementation of targeted measures in a timely manner.”Vachira acknowledged there could be challenges in enforcing the proposal but noted that officials are working with global depositories to ensure “Thai bonds remain Euroclearable.” She did not elaborate.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has warned that a strict implementation of the rule could curb inflows as most foreign investors prefer to use international firms to clear their trades. One solution is to follow Malaysia’s model, which provides an exemption to global depositories while giving the authorities access to timely data, it said.“Imagine a global EM bond fund manager who invests in almost 20 markets,” Danny Suwanapruti, Goldman Sachs strategist for emerging Asia, said. “Being able to settle through Euroclear for several markets compared to dealing with 20 different local custodians for each country makes a difference when it comes to operational efficiency.”READ: Thailand Relaxes Capital Outflow Rules to Cool Baht RallyLike other bond markets, Thai debt has come under pressure as expectations for faster inflation and growth force investors to flee from fixed-income instruments. Baht securities delivered a loss of 5.6% this month in dollar terms.Yields on benchmark 10-year Thai sovereign bonds leapt to 2.15% this month, the highest since July 2019. They have since fallen to around 2% with foreign funds pumping $224 million into the nation’s bonds in March.Foreign investors held about 14% of Thai securities in February, compared with 24% for Indonesian securities, official data showed.The second phase of the bond investor registration program, which is for local investors, will take place in the second half, Vachira said. The government’s increased funding needs due to the pandemic have been well-supported by the domestic investor base, she added.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SNB Threw $118 Billion at FX Campaign as U.S. Alarm Bells Rang

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank spent 110 billion francs ($118 billion) on interventions in 2020, evidence of heightened market activism that risks fueling more tension with the U.S.The tally is the highest since 2012 and indicates officials purchased currency worth 9 billion francs in the fourth quarter, when the U.S. Treasury branded Switzerland a currency manipulator. Such eye-watering sums won’t escape the attention of President Joe Biden’s new administration in Washington, which doesn’t appear to be breaking with the stance of its predecessor.That raises the prospect of the standoff with Switzerland over currencies continuing. SNB President Thomas Jordan remains steadfast in his willingness to intervene, and is likely to reiterate that view after a quarterly monetary decision later this week.“The Biden people are going to be tough and vigilant,” said Mark Sobel, a former career Treasury official now U.S. Chairman of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. “I think they will continue the Trump administration’s approach to pushing countries to be more transparent about their foreign exchange practices and interventions.”The change of leadership since the exit of President Donald Trump had fueled hopes of a shift in the U.S. stance, but that might not come to pass. Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her foreign affairs counterpart Antony Blinken have vowed to oppose manipulation. The 2020 Democratic Party party platform also contained a commitment.In doggedly sticking to their intervention policy, Swiss officials have pointed out that their capital market is too small for the sort of quantitative easing program that was employed by the Federal Reserve, which caused a drop in the dollar.“Other countries have been quantitative easing to have some control over their exchange rates,” said Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank. “Perhaps it’s a little bit rich that the U.S. Treasury is pointing their finger at Switzerland.”The Swiss have also tried explaining that they can’t just boost fiscal expenditure instead, and that a country of just 8.5 million that is home to some of the world’s largest companies, will inevitably show an overstated current account surplus.The International Monetary Fund and the Bank for International Settlements have both given the SNB a green light.With inflation barely above zero, Jordan and his colleagues are all but sure to repeat their willingness to use interventions at their decision at 9:30 am local time on Thursday. They will probably also keep interest rates at a record low of -0.75%.Switzerland can take comfort from the fact that the franc has depreciated against both the dollar and the euro, lessening the need for interventions that the SNB says are essential to keep deflationary forces at bay.Economic activity is still blighted by the pandemic, and the vaccination program is behind schedule. The SNB will also update its growth and inflation forecasts.“Now that the franc is losing ground, the central bank will welcome the franc weakening but continue to stress it remains highly valued, that risks on forex markets persist, and therefore stands ready to intervene,” said GianLuigi Mandruzzato, an economist at EFG Bank. “Interventions will start again should the franc rise again,” with the 1.07 per euro mark likely a key threshold.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Baidu CEO Engineers $66 Billion Comeback After Missteps

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc.’s stock offering in Hong Kong Tuesday marks an unlikely resurgence for founder Robin Li, who has fought his way back to relevance in China’s technology industry after squandering a near-monopoly in search.The internet giant raised $3.1 billion in the biggest homecoming by a U.S.-traded Chinese firm in the city since JD.com Inc. last June. Li’s firm has more than tripled its valuation from the trough last March, with about half the gains coming in the past three months as Baidu’s bets in AI finally start to pay off in areas like cloud and electric vehicles. It’s a rare stretch during which the company has outperformed larger rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., whose shares have struggled in the wake of China’s campaign to crack down on its freewheeling tech industry.In an exclusive interview, the 52-year-old founder sketched out how Baidu is transforming into an AI company and why he supports Beijing’s antitrust push. The firm will continue to team with automakers like Geely to stake out a position in the world’s biggest vehicle market, sustain a record pace of R&D investment despite compressing margins, and seek to acquire talent and technologies to drive AI development, Li said. Eventually, the bulk of Baidu’s revenue will come from businesses beyond search and advertising, he added.“We’ve been investing in AI for more than 10 years and we probably lost a lot of money by doing this,” Li said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Eventually we’ll be rewarded.”Baidu closed out its first day of trading in Hong Kong unchanged after rising nearly 2% earlier in the session. Its muted debut compares with first-day gains of 3.5% at JD.com and 5.7% for Netease Inc., two other U.S.-listed Chinese firms that turned to the city for secondary listings.Once part of China’s internet triumvirate alongside Alibaba and Tencent, Baidu has fallen behind in the mobile era, where the effectiveness of its search service has been crippled by super-apps like WeChat creating siloed ecosystems. To compete, Baidu’s core search product is morphing into an all-purpose platform hosting an array of content from news articles to live-streams and short videos, essentially emulating those apps.Meanwhile, Baidu has sunk billions of dollars over the past decade into areas from natural language processing to voice interaction, an endeavor that ran into initial trouble with departures of key executives like its well-regarded chief scientist Andrew Ng. Until recently, investors had called into question the firm’s R&D spending, which amounted to roughly a fifth of its 2020 revenue. But Li has kept faith in his original vision and is pledging to keep up the pace of investment for the next decade or two.“For the most part of the past 10 years, I think that investors did not appreciate that,” Li said. “So we were kind of feeling lonely. But it is really in line with our mission.”Now, commercialization is finally coming to the fore. In January, Baidu unveiled a new venture with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group that will produce smart EVs, prompting analysts to revalue the tech giant’s eight-year-old Apollo unit, whose self-driving software had drawn tepid interest from automakers in the past. The venture with Geely will accelerate that integration, Li said, with the goal to deliver its own EVs to the market within three years.Semiconductors are another use case. Like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc., Baidu started to custom design chips for its own server farms, performing tasks like search rankings. But what started as a cost-saving exercise has morphed into a new business, with nearly half of its Kunlun chips used by third parties last year. The new 7-nanometer iteration of the AI silicon has started production at fabs despite the global chip shortage, Li said. The unit -- which recently raised $230 million from investors like IDG Capital -- will target more external clients in areas from finance to education and energy, he added.By pushing into chips and AI, Li is delving into businesses that have become a top priority for China’s Communist Party as the world’s largest economies vie for global influence. U.S.-China tensions spanning trade to cybersecurity and investments have already engulfed a number of Baidu’s peers. Scores of Chinese companies that once saw an American listing as conferring the ultimate cachet have delisted or added secondary listings elsewhere.Baidu’s Hong Kong debut is a hedge against the potential risks of trading in the U.S., Li admitted, but more importantly, it “lets the Chinese investors really share in Baidu’s growth story.”Domestically, Beijing has signaled its intent to end a decade of unfettered expansion by its tech giants, combating behaviors like market abuse and data monopoly since late last year. While Jack Ma’s Alibaba and Ant Group Co. have been the most visible of regulators’ targets, the country’s antitrust watchdog this month also penalized firms including Baidu and Tencent for not seeking its approval for years-old acquisitions and investments. Li pledged to ensure the company doesn’t make the same mistake in future deals, which could be funded by proceeds from the Hong Kong listing.In many ways, Baidu is better shielded from China’s crackdown than its fellow tech pioneers. Efforts to encourage private-sector businesses to share the data they’ve amassed will likely benefit Baidu’s core search service by dismantling the walls around the country’s most popular mobile apps. Its open platforms for self-driving and deep-learning technologies dovetail with Beijing’s drive to open up data amassed by private-sector companies, Li said.His firm also doesn’t wield the same kingmaker status as Alibaba and Tencent, both of which back a plethora of up-and-comers. Some of their portfolio companies, such as food-delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing, were created through billion-dollar mergers. In 2017, Baidu sold its takeout business to rival startup Ele.me, which was later acquired by Alibaba, after losing a costly subsidy war in China’s gig economy.“You just cannot imagine the No. 1 and No. 2 guy all of a sudden merging and gaining more than 90% of market share in the U.S.,” said Li, a graduate of the University at Buffalo in New York. “But that happened quite a few times in China before. That’s not good for innovation. So I think that the antitrust push is justified.”Read more: What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThanks to its relative immunity to the antitrust push, Baidu’s market capitalization has climbed $66 billion over the past year, ahead of its Hong Kong listing where retail demand was 112 times the available stock. Institutions subscribed for 10 times the shares allocated to them.While the share sale has provided Baidu with a temporary boost, investors are likely to focus more on the firm’s search and content as its biggest earnings driver over the medium term. That’s where upstarts like TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. have been luring away eyeballs and marketing dollars alike. Baidu’s Netflix-style service iQiyi Inc. saw revenue fall in the past two quarters as newer platforms like Bilibili Inc. and Kuaishou Technology gained traction.In November, Baidu agreed to buy Joyy Inc.’s YY streaming service for $3.6 billion in a deal intended to enrich its content offerings. Revenue for the first quarter is forecast to grow at least 15% from last year, when Covid-19 plunged its advertising business into a contraction.“Baidu’s attempts to commercialize its artificial intelligence initiatives are positive. Investors now have better visibility of returns, after years of heavy investment,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling. “However incremental revenue generated from these endeavors may have to be reinvested to drive growth, and the profitability of these businesses could stay low until sufficient scale is achieved. Hence Baidu is likely to continue relying on its core search business in the near-term.”With Baidu still in the midst of transformation, Li is in no rush to relinquish control after 21 years at the helm, unlike other Chinese tech moguls including Alibaba founder Ma and Pinduoduo Inc.’s Colin Huang.“I always wanted to find someone who can replace me as CEO,” he said. “But in the meantime, I do enjoy my current work. I like technology. I like to see all the changes happen.”(Updates with share performance in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top U.K. Renewables Investment Firm Greencoat Weighs Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Greencoat Capital, one of the U.K.’s biggest managers of renewable energy funds, is considering a potential sale, people with knowledge of the matter said.The asset manager is in the early stages of speaking with potential advisers as it weighs strategic options, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Greencoat could attract interest from other fund managers looking to gain expertise in environmentally friendly investments, the people said. The firm has about 6 billion pounds ($8 billion) of assets under management, according to its website.It runs Greencoat UK Wind Plc, a listed infrastructure fund that has a market value of about 2.6 billion pounds and is a member of the benchmark FTSE 250 Index. The firm also manages Greencoat Renewables Plc, another publicly traded investment fund, as well as solar and bioenergy funds aimed at institutional investors.Clean Energy PushRenewable power assets are in high demand as the world moves away from fossil fuels to low-carbon energy sources. That’s helping to lead to a flurry of deals for green energy assets and the companies that build and manage them. Another renewables asset manager, Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., raised 227 million pounds through a London initial public offering in February that valued the company at 455 million pounds. Any deal would add to the $48 billion in takeovers of U.K. companies announced this year, up 140% from the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Greencoat was founded in 2009 by veteran dealmaker Richard Nourse, the former head of Merrill Lynch’s energy and power team for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.Nourse previously worked at storied British investment bank Morgan Grenfell & Co., as well as an arm of the U.K. government, where he helped manage the state’s investments in nuclear power generators including British Energy and Urenco Ltd.Greencoat benefits from being in one of the hottest areas of finance at a time when investors’ money is increasing moving into long-term infrastructure assets providing higher yields. Greencoat has a team of about 50 investment professionals, spread between its London headquarters and a second office in Dublin.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for Greencoat declined to comment.(Updates with U.K. deal volume in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dubai Eyes Its Second IPO in Three Years With Tristar Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern logistics firm Tristar Transport is looking to raise gross primary proceeds of between $120 million and $160 million in an initial public offering in Dubai next month, in what would be only the financial hub’s second listing in three years.The company plans to offer up to 24% of its shares in the IPO, according to a statement on Tuesday, valuing it at as much as $964 million. The placement will include an issuance of 199 million new shares and a secondary offering of up to 88.8 million shares by existing shareholders.Sovereign wealth fund Emirates Investment Authority has the right to subscribe to buy 5% of the offer. Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility Public Warehousing Co. plans to sell just under 15% of its stake in Tristar and will remain a majority shareholder after the IPO.If priced at the top of the of the range, the IPO would be the biggest on Dubai’s main exchange since 2017, when Emaar Development PJSC raised $1.3 billion. Since then, new offerings have languished amid shrinking volumes and delistings of major companies such as port operator DP World. By contrast, new offerings jumped in neighboring Saudi Arabia.Al Mal Capital was until now the most recent company to tap Dubai’s market, raising about $95 million by listing its real estate investment trust unit in December.Tristar had initially planned to sell shares in London, but those plans were scuttled after a fraud at London-listed firm NMC Health Plc revealed $6 billion of hidden debt, increasing worries among global investors about governance and transparency issues at Gulf firms.Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. had been retained as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale, according to the statement. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited are joint regional coordinators, Societe Generale SA is a joint bookrunner and Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC is a co-lead manager.Tristar operates in 20 countries, and provides transportation and storage services to customers including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Total SA and Dow Inc.(Adds details on Agility’s stake sale in third paragraph. A previous version was corrected to fix the implied valuation.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Slumps With Bearish Market Structure Flashing Weak Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell in London on concerns about the demand outlook and as the futures curve flipped into a structure indicating near-term weakness.Brent futures slumped 3.4%. The nearest contract traded at a discount to the next one for the first time since January -- a pattern known as contango that indicates oversupply -- after a precipitous selloff in recent days. The dollar also climbed, making commodities priced in the currency more expensive. An advance in U.S. Treasuries also showed haven buying in broader markets as risk appetite wanes.There are concerns over the demand outlook. Covid-19 cases are surging in India and threatening the economy’s recovery from a rare recession, while Germany will extend its curbs and impose an Easter lockdown. In the U.S., New York City’s mayor urged a pause on reopening.While oil started the year strongly, that rally has cooled on concerns about the health of the market in the short-term as the coronavirus surges again in parts of the world. OPEC+, which is holding on to output cuts in an attempt to buoy prices, could remain cautious about future supply increase when it meets next week.“Extended lockdowns and risk of new ones is not what the market needed to hear,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. “Brent back in contango is highlighting not only speculative selling but also the virus’s continued unpredictable impact on demand.”The weakness in the nearest part of the futures curve comes as stockpiles built up last year are being unwound from storage, according to consultant Energy Aspects. The contango structure is unlikely to last because the removal of oil from inventories is part of the market’s ongoing re-balancing, the consultant said.U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, probably expanded by 1.2 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. If confirmed by government data on Wednesday, it would be a fifth weekly increase, the longest run of gains since May.Inventories have ballooned after the cold snap last month shut several refineries, some of which are still attempting to restart.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Volatile Session Expected with 92.200 Setting the Tone

    The early price action suggests the direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index will be determined by trader reaction to 92.200.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • ‘I feel un-American. My appliances are 20 years old. I shop in thrift stores’: My wife wants a nicer place to live. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • Cramer: $3,000 Tesla Price Target Would Be 'Hype' From Anyone But Cathie Wood

    ARK Investment Management has assigned a new ,000 price target to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and if anyone else had modeled a similar level of upside, it would be dismissed "as being hype," according to CNBC's Jim Cramer. What Happened: Wood is "so good" at stock picking and valuing companies that her model of 400% upside in Tesla's stock has some merit, Cramer said. If Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi assigned a $3,000 price target on Tesla, Cramer said he would think the Bernstein analyst "lost his mind." On the other hand, Wood's comments could "get the stock going," the CNBC host said. Wood's price target is likely based on the thesis that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going to "make cars everywhere," but his vision for Tesla extends beyond just cars, Cramer said. Wood may have a better grasp of how exactly Musk is planning to "reinvent the entire grid," he said. "She has the cachet to say it and not be dismissed." Why It's Important: Cramer is no stranger to commenting on Wood's performance. Back in February, Cramer suggested Wood needs to close her Ark Funds from new investments. On Benzinga's "Raz Report," Wood responded to Cramer's criticism and pointed out it's "not possible to close an ETF. "The irony is all I'm doing is concentrating on investing," she said. What's Next: Cramer said he thinks Tesla's stock could get a boost in the near-term from Americans looking to invest their latest stimulus check. TSLA Price Action: Tesla's stock was up 3.11% at $675.26 at last check Monday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWatch Which Chef Will Be Crowned the King Or Queen of Cassoulet by D'ArtagnanHow Did Jack In The Box Report Its Best Quarter In Nearly 30 Years?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.